Fig might not enjoy East Mountain winters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Q. This spring I purchased a Ficus carica (common fig) in a one-gallon pot and planted it in a larger pot within days of acquiring it. This summer it grew five new branches, and now it stands about 6 foot tall. It managed to develop lots of figs but only two barely ripened before the surprise snowstorm two weeks ago. My plan was/is to move it into the garage. Next year I plan on planting in a much larger pot and offer protection leaving it outdoors (I live in the East Mountains at 6,500 feet). I did cut back on the watering, but need to know how much, and how often I’m going want to water the fig while it’s hanging out in the garage. It’s a beautiful plant and I hope to have it for many years and eat some figs next year! – J.P., Sandia Park

A. What I know about figs wouldn’t fill a thimble but I’ve read up on them.

Ficus carica does mean that it is a “common fig” that produces fruit. My concern is the zoning it can take. My bible lists growing them in our zone as “a tubbed plant, protected during the winter.”

To me that means growing your fig in a container – half-barrel sized or even bigger. Now I do know a container of that size would be difficult to move, but it can get very cold on “your side” of the mountain.

I’ve read that a fig can withstand a 5 degree temperature period, but not for long, and certainly not very often. Truly cold temperatures can cause lots of die back, making your tree look and act (if it survives) like a big shrub.

As for caring for the fig this dormant period, here’s what I’ll suggest.

First and foremost, I don’t think the fig will be happy if the garage gets and stays very cold. I think if you can keep it no colder than 34 degrees, it might/could handle this dormancy.

I do suggest you set the container on a much larger saucer that you can fill with small pebbles so the fig doesn’t sit in a puddle when you do water. Also, never, ever allow the soil to dry out completely.

If the soil feels dry to the touch, then it’s probably time to water. That’s where a turkey baster comes in handy.

If there is water sitting in the pebble-filled saucer, suck it up with the baster and apply that water to the pot again and again. That way you’ll be assured that all the soil gets dampened.

Remember, water courses out of a container the simplest way it can. So some of the soil might be damp, yet more might not be getting dampened at all. But you don’t want the pot to sit in a puddle for days at a time either. You can figure it out.

Another “trick” I’ve done is to insert a dry, plain wood dowel – you can get then at craft stores just be sure they aren’t varnished in any way, shape or form – into the soil at least 8 inches deep and leave it there for 20 minutes.

When you take the dowel out of the soil, if it hasn’t undergone a color change – registering moisture in the soil – then get the soil thoroughly wet.

Sticking your finger all the way in will work also, but pick a different spot to test each time.

I think watering weekly to every 10 days might be sufficient, but that will depend on how warm the garage is. Just please don’t allow the fig to dry out.

I would suggest you contact the Albuquerque Garden Center or Albuquerque Area Extension Master Gardeners to find someone that has more (perhaps better) information on the care of your fig for now and going into next years growing season.

One last thought, with your elevation, I doubt that you’d want it back outdoors before the end of May. I hope I’m guiding you correctly. Stay safe!

Q. Do crocus bulbs have a top and bottom? It matters which way I plant them right? – N.G., Albuquerque

A. Yes, crocus do have a true top and bottom. And yes, it’s best the top be up.

Most bulbs – although crocus are actually defined as corms – don’t have the wherewithal to start growing pointed down and then turn upwards, so it is definitely best they get planted pointing up.

Look at a crocus corm. To me they look like a squashed Hershey’s Kiss. On the bottom you should see a darker, colored ring that isn’t covered by the “flaky skin” the majority of the corm wears.

Sometimes there are wee roots protruding, but for the most part you’ll see only the ring.

The top of the corm sometimes has a little point or knob poking out of the flaky skin, but it’s usually just barely showing, or not visible at all. So when planting your crocus it’s ring down and wee point up.

Also, you will want to plant them twice as deep as they are tall. Let’s say your crocus are an inch and a half tall. Then you would plant them three inches deep.

That’s just rule of thumb for all those marvelous spring-blooming corms and bulbs.

Have fun while you’re out there Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.