Book of the week review: Food for thought

for the Journal

Deborah Madison is famous for a cornucopia of recipe books, mostly on cooking with vegetables or on vegetarian cooking. Four of them are James Beard Foundation Book Award winners.

Besides being a food writer, Madison has been an admired forward-thinking chef, a cooking teacher, a restaurateur, the founder of the Santa Fe chapter of Slow Food and a former board member and manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market.

Madison’s newest book – out this week – is a memoir with a particular vegetable in the title – “An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables.”

In the introduction she tells a funny story about that onion. One day she brought onions for a pizza she and her pal Dan had been making. One was left over.

“In Spanish class I pulled out the extra onion and put it on the desk so I could find my notes and pens – also crammed into my pockets that day. People started to laugh. To me it was utterly normal,” Madison writes.

It is one of the many stories that populate this plain-spoken memoir. The stories spill over with intimate recollections about growing, choosing, cooking, eating, and sharing the goodness and freshness of seasonal and heritage varieties of vegetables. Fruits, grains and nuts are also on her plate. Sometimes meat is. (More about this later.)

Madison said in a phone interview that nourishment is really the book’s main subject; a nourishment, too, of friendships that provide a special sustenance.

The memoir follows her growing up in upstate New York and in Davis, California, through her 18 years as a student at San Francisco Zen Center, followed by periods working in the Bay Area, and living in Europe, in Flagstaff, Arizona, and more recent decades in the Santa Fe area.

“I’ve been thinking about writing the memoir for a long time, so it wasn’t that sudden. You look around and see that things have changed. When you work this kind of (remembering), your memory kicks in,” Madison said. “If it was a vital time, you don’t forget. You work at remembering where you lived.”

For as many vegetable or vegetarian cookbooks as Madison has authored over the years, she insists she is not vegan. This declaration may disappoint some of her fans.

“In the end, I have chosen to say I’m an omnivore, if I have to say anything,” she writes. There are several reasons for that decision. She’d rather be flexible than rigid, Madison writes, “…because I want to be open to those who are involved with meat, both ranchers and eaters…” However, behind that openness is her desire to change how society eats meat. In other words promoting change by becoming less reliant on meat …or enjoying smaller amounts of it … or eating it less often … or doing without it … or correcting wrong impressions in the meat industry, she writes.

In the current pandemic, Madison said there may be a gastronomic bright spot: “It has pointed people to the glory and the beauty of vegetables and of plant-centered diets.”

Her memoir’s final chapter, “Nourishment,” is alive with tender stories. One is about her and a friend being invited to a meal after the December dances at Pojoaque Pueblo. They were served, one dish at a time, small portions of green chile enchiladas, red chile enchiladas, chili, posole, beans in handmade bowls.

Certainly not a restaurant meal, not a dinner party meal, nor a Zendo meal (in a Zen meditation room) where one can’t talk.

“There was a randomness about the whole thing – the order, the mix of people at the table – but the kindness with which we were served transformed cold into warmth, the mundane into the beautiful. Body and soul were deeply nourished. We were grateful,” Madison writes.