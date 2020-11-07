Revelers take to ABQ streets to celebrate Biden win

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Joe Biden backers spilled into the streets of Albuquerque to dance and cheer while Donald Trump supporters at a Santa Fe rally parroted the president’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Such was the partisan fallout seen Saturday once Biden was declared winner of the race to occupy the White House.

“My cheeks hurt from smiling,” said Melissa Terry, whose mask hid a smile her eyes didn’t as she and Greg Gibson walked along Nob Hill. The pair, who live nearby, heard about the win when a friend texted them “Hallelujah” — then they took to the streets.

“It’s obvious that this country needed this badly, this was a positive, energizing moment and you can see it,” Gibson yelled over the honking and cheering of dozens in cars and on foot.

“There’s breath back in this city,” Gibson said. “This is the culmination of four years of exhaustion and that’s what you’re seeing right now, people are just happy.”

Gibson called the slow-trickle of results a positive thing — albeit nerve-racking — that signified a “thorough process” done right. He said he’s proud of the “Western wall” of blue being built from Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado.

Terry, who went on a media blackout in the past week, said she was surprised how close it all came, realizing Trump’s base was “bigger than I thought.”

“I feel like I will actually sleep well tonight,” she said.

Up and down Central Avenue — from Downtown to Nob Hill — political revelers gathered, many wearing masks, in droves on the sidewalk as countless others hung out of car sunroofs and shop owners waved from storefronts from the afternoon into the evening.

They shouted in joy, flashed peace signs and toted cardboard signs: “Black Lives Matter,” “Biden and Harris 2020” and “Fuera Trump.” Mexican and American flags flapped atop posts fixed to vehicles.

A few people cheered with the stars and stripes draped across their shoulders on the sidewalk. Others danced or openly wept with “Celebrate the Times” filling the air from a passing car.

At the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus station in Nob Hill, Jonathan Wolfe waved a 20-foot tall flag as his young daughters, Julia and Liliana, held signs with uplifting messages and cheered at passing cars.

Wolfe said after getting a text of Biden’s win, his daughters told him “let’s go out and celebrate” — something he called “long overdue.”

“It’s been a long, hard, struggle, a terrible four years — finally through it,” he said, calling Saturday’s scene “fantastic.”

“We’re all together, it feels just like a communal celebration, just huge relief after all these difficult years,” he said.

Jennifer Starr and her friend Jackie said the news was a “big sigh of relief” and very uplifting. They also said Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect is a significant moment for women.

But Starr cautioned that there is a lot of work to do going forward and she hopes the people celebrating in the streets stay engaged.

“The first thing we have to figure out is how to talk to the people who aren’t here,” she said. “The people who voted for Trump, we need to figure out a way to work together.”

A few trucks with Trump flags attached drove through the streets, their occupants getting into short, benign disputes with those carrying Biden signs before moving along.

The vibe was very different at a rally in Santa Fe.

The protest at the State Capitol, dubbed a “Truth Rally,” was broadly circulated on conservative social media pages ahead of time. One ad included a chart with fake voter registration numbers in various states, claiming that their vote totals exceeded 100%.

Some at the rally repeated this misinformation, including one man from Moriarty, who claimed a Michigan county had a 200% voter turnout.

The raucous atmosphere saw supporters of Trump lined up either side of Old Santa Fe Trail, waving flags and shouting various statements: “Four more years,” “stop the steal” and “live free or die.”

Rob Atchley drove more than four hours from Las Cruces to attend, and said he believed there had also been fraud in New Mexico’s elections, an allegation repeated by many who attended the rally.

“It’s been happening for decades,” he said.

Neither Atchley — nor anyone else interviewed by the Journal or who spoke at the rally — provided specific evidence of voter fraud in New Mexico.

Among the speakers was Couy Griffin, the controversial face of Cowboys for Trump, who arrived at the Roundhouse on horseback. At the head of a large crowd, Griffin also claimed there had been fraud and called on law enforcement officials to resolve the matter.

“I believe that each county sheriff in every county should begin an investigation into the voter fraud that’s going on,” he said.