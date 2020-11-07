Duff twins are an exciting package deal for UNM women’s hoops

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The similarities are striking to be sure.

Twin sisters and newly minted members of the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, LaTascya and LaTora Duff have considerably more than their cherry-colored practice uniforms in common.

Both are listed as 5-foot-7 guards, and either Duff is quite capable of stuffing a stat sheet on any given night. Natives of Samson, Alabama, the sisters grew up as teammates and led their high school to Class 2A state championships in 2016 and ’18.

It was more of the same at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Duffs played starring roles for a team that finished 29-2 last season. The Bucs went 13-0 in conference play and won the Alabama Community College Conference tournament before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out their postseason. Both were named WBCA All-Americans.

The Duff twins, age 20, have similar voices, are both criminal justice majors and prefer to go by shortened versions of their first names (Tay and Tora). They even sport identical tattoos on their shoulders. The evident question then – are they identical twins? – gave UNM coach Mike Bradbury pause.

“I guess you’ll have to ask them,” Bradbury said. “They sure look identical to me.”

Similar, yes. Identical, no.

LaTascya had no trouble laying out some differences between herself and her fraternal twin.

“I’m quieter and my hair’s darker, more black,” she said. “Our tattoos on opposite sides, too. That was by design.”

Added LaTora, the elder sister by 29 minutes, “Personality might be the biggest difference. I’m more outgoing. But she’s a little bit bigger physically.”

Court distinctions

Lobos fans will have an advantage when it comes to telling the Duff sisters apart. Uniform numbers offer an obvious tell: LaTascya will sport No. 4, while LaTora’s number will be 5.

But there are other basketball distinctions. LaTascya is primarily a shooting guard, while LaTora plays the point.

Bradbury quickly noticed the on-court differences when recruiting the Duffs at a JUCO event in Atlanta last fall.

“They both impressed me right away,” he said. “Tora’s more a true point guard, handles the ball well and is a really good defender. Tay has more of a scorer’s mentality, but she can be good defensively, too. Similar skills but they’re different players.”

LaTascya and LaTora also tend to bring out the best in each other on the court, and it’s very much a sister act. Each knows her sibling’s game at least as well as her own.

“Tora has a defensive mentality,” LaTascya said, “loves to play defense. She likes getting everyone involved on offense, too, and she’s pretty vocal. She’s a leader.”

LaTora said her defensive game evolved as a result of guarding her sister during practice.

“Tay’s a shooter,” LaTora said, “and she’s a headache to guard because everything goes in. She’s good with the ball, also. She could be a point guard and I could be a shooting guard, but we kind of like things this way.”

Just as they know one another’s strengths, the sisters are well aware of each other’s weaknesses. Both warned Lobo fans to expect occasional in-game conversations.

“Yeah, we tell each other what we’re doing wrong,” LaTora said with a smile. “People always think we’re arguing but we’re not. We just push each other to get better.”

LaTascya agreed.

“It actually helps the coaches out,” she said. “We know each other and we can help each other so they don’t always have to do it.”

Two for one

Over the years the Duff twins have established a pattern for rising to big occasions. Two games provide ample evidence.

⋄ As prep seniors in 2018, they combined for 56 points in Samson’s 69-65 win over Sand Rock in Alabama’s 2A championship game. LaTascya, who was named 2A Player of the Year, scored 32 points. LaTora, who missed much of her senior season with a knee injury, scored 24 in the final.

⋄ In last season’s ACCC tournament final, LaTascya scored 30 points and LaTora added a career-best 25 in Shelton State’s 90-69 victory over Wallace State.

“They’ve played in some big games and played well,” Bradbury said. “That was important to us because we’re going to be pretty young this year. We needed guards who have experience, work hard and lead by example. Tay and Tora fit that description.”

Mountain West fans got an example of the type of impact talented twins can have last season. Fresno State’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder earned spots on the league’s all-freshman team and helped the Bulldogs win a regular-season championship.

Bradbury laughed when asked if he recruited the Duffs specifically to match up with the 5-6 Cavinders.

“No, but I guarantee they’ll be guarding each other,” he said. “That should be fun to watch.”

LaTascya and LaTora said they have seen highlight clips of the Cavinders since they committed to UNM, but they tend to focus more on team showdowns than individual assignments.

“We haven’t played against other twins, so that’ll be interesting,” LaTora said, “But we always look forward to a challenge, going against good players and good teams.”

For the moment, the Duff twins say they’re excited about making their Division I debuts. The upcoming season is scheduled to begin as soon as Nov. 25, but pandemic issues continue to bring uncertainty. UNM has not released its non-conference schedule; the team practiced at Moriarty High School this week because COVID numbers in Bernalillo County won’t allow for full team workouts.

The Duffs, who had numerous other Division I offers, including some at separate programs, opted to become Lobos after attending a game at the Pit last season. They’re hoping for a personal introduction to UNM fans at some point.

“We wanted to step outside our comfort zone a little bit and seeing all those fans really getting into it kind of won us over,” LaTascya said. “We felt like we could bring something to this program and they let us know they wanted us both. That was important.

“We’re a package deal.”