Six months ago, you published my letter asking the governor to do anything she could to release asylum-seekers from private prisons in New Mexico because of the incredibly high risk of COVID-19 infection in congregate care.

Since then (hundreds of cases have been reported in New Mexico jails and prisons).

The use of numbers as opposed to rates of infections is a smokescreen – we do not have access to the numbers of inmates to be able to seriously understand what is happening inside the walls. Nor do we accurately know how many are sick or dying.

Also in the news is the reporting by the Washington Post that 545 children and their families separated at the border last year have still not been reunited. These are the same families our Albuquerque community of health care workers, faith groups, human rights activists and kind souls of all stripes welcomed and cared for … last year.

We have not forgotten these children and families. Many groups have been working tirelessly to get them out of incarceration safely to their sponsor families, and some are fostering children until their parents can be located if the child is lucky enough to be incarcerated in a state that allows it. Others have been protesting weekly and reminding our community that those children are missing their families. Family separation, incarceration and institutionalization of children is the worst kind of inhumanity. It kills the future.

After a concerted campaign by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stakeholders, New Mexico teachers, immigration rights advocates, faith communities and activists a small yet significant step in dismantling the private prison system was taken by pressuring the NMERB to divest from its remaining investments in private prisons, specifically GEO Group.

The Oct. 17 Journal article quoted one of the board members who opposed divestment, warning “making a statement on private prisons could lead to a slippery slope in which the board has to take sides on other issues.” What kind of blinders would make a thinking person not see that the country and many investors in the stock market are already riding that “slippery slope” toward inhumanity when weighing their investment choices?

Simply stated, stakeholders of NMERB and our communities do not support NMERB investment in the racist, expensive, exploitative, deadly and inhumane system of filling private prison’s need for bodies in their beds to make a profit. The COVID-19 pandemic makes this a life-or-death issue. And besides, it’s our money. The stocks were losing money for the fund. No passivity here. (It’s) an active and legal approach to pulling out the supports of a system we want to dismantle over time so we can move into a more just future for all.