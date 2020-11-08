.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

“November, done. Too many deaths, too many hospitalizations, the system (is) overwhelmed. Not enough people anywhere to be able to manage the number of hospitalizations. That’s a fact,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told New Mexicans Thursday when the state’s COVID-19 one-day death toll exploded to a record high of 23. While it was only the fifth day of the month, the understandably exasperated governor was referring to the state’s ability to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and treat COVID-19 patients for the remainder of November.

In the next two weeks, health officials say to expect:

• 790 to 1,760 daily coronavirus cases.

• More than 90% of hospital beds throughout the state full.

• 13 or more daily deaths statewide.

It should be clear, even to the doubters, that New Mexico is in crisis. The state hit another all-time high Friday with 1,287 new coronavirus cases. New Mexico is not alone. Most of the nation and many parts of the world are seeing cases spike.

While no one is quite sure what exactly has caused the surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, scientists have pinpointed community spread – human-to-human interactions – and we can and must do a better job of controlling what is in our power to control. The days of passive resistance, park football, potlucks, backyard barbecues and even extended family get-togethers must end. The governor cited Facebook posts and reports of recent Halloween parties – including at country clubs – as potential superspreader events. Her spokesman confirmed Friday “an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and then proceeded to visit several stores, despite knowing they were positive and shedding virus.” That’s just selfish, reckless disregard eight months into a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 New Mexicans and 234,000 Americans.

Spike in cases

State health officials said Thursday that patronizing restaurants and attending social gatherings are the leading causes of the recent explosion in cases. New Mexico has averaged about 928 new virus cases a day over the past week – more than three times as many as a month ago. Even casual observers have noted spikes in cases and deaths have occurred two weeks after holidays and superspreader events – and post Halloween and Election Day, as flu season kicks into gear, we’re entering what could be a long, lethal winter.

The uncontrollable community spread is overwhelming hospitals and the health care system in general. The state is running out of hospital beds and scrambling to add more health care workers. Now is not the time to have a heart attack, break a hip or have an appendix burst. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 95% from two weeks ago. On Friday general hospital beds were 77% occupied, as were ICU beds – and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase pointed out Thursday those numbers are even more dire if you factor in the number of beds that are actually staffed.

The governor says we are running out of time to control the spread of the virus before overwhelming the state’s health care system. More than 400 virus patients are now in New Mexico hospitals – more than four times as many as a month ago.

Spike in deaths

Meanwhile, those birthday parties and extended-family dinners are quite literally killing us. Thursday’s state death count of 23 far surpassed the previous record of 14 deaths in a single day and should have every New Mexican concerned. Ten percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the past two weeks. Deaths are on the rise nationally, up 15% to an average of 846 per day.

Scrase says 16.9% of New Mexicans hospitalized with COVID-19 last week ultimately died, a morbidity rate higher than advanced cancer patients. He also said of the 792 COVID-19 death cases that have been closed, COVID is listed as the underlying cause on death certificates in 89% of the cases. So the claim people are dying with COVID, and not from it, just doesn’t square with the data.

Shutdown looming

Since March the case and spread numbers have dictated the state’s public health response, and Lujan Grisham made it clear Thursday she’s anticipating further restrictions. Every New Mexican – believers and doubters alike – should now be asking if running that errand or seeing someone in person is really worth the risk. Because even if you are in denial that COVID-19 is deadly, can proffer excuses for the 1,088 body bags the pandemic has caused in our state alone, and reject that wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home keeps everyone safer, you have to understand that if we do not follow state health orders we are headed for a shutdown.

And if you don’t like things now, you will like the looming new normal even less.

The governor says we may even be at the point people should consider wearing masks in their own homes to mitigate asymptomatic spread.

“With the positivity rates and the growing numbers of cases per day, I want everyone to understand that November is going to be really rough on all of us,” she says. “There’s nothing we can do, nothing, that will change that trajectory because those infections have occurred and those problems are occurring. And I’m very sad to be saying that today, but it doesn’t make it any less true.”

The governor is encouraging New Mexicans to wear a mask constantly when away from home, to keep 6 feet of distance from others, and to not spend time with non-household members. Her administration has already reduced the maximum size of public gatherings from 10 to five people and ordered the closure of most businesses at 10 p.m. She acknowledged more restrictions could be forthcoming, but the state’s already-beleaguered economy can’t take another lockdown as the holidays and winter approach.

“Today it’s about talking one more time, and I believe it’s our last time, to talk about that we still have the power to break this chain of spread,” the governor said Thursday. It may sound counterintuitive, but staying home at this point would actually help businesses in the long run by averting another shutdown. And staying home will cut down the virus’ spread and save lives.

If you must venture outside, think of Edgewood resident Tela Avila, whose father died of COVID-19 at the age of 61. Avila wrote a heart-wrenching op-ed published in the Journal on Sept. 20, explaining that her father wore a mask everywhere, yet he contracted the virus and died a painful death.

“To the rebel that decided it was not important for them to wear a mask and it was OK for you to put other families at risk, you tore apart my family,” Avila wrote. “My dad was too young to die, but someone who was so inconsiderate to not wear a mask got my dad sick, and he died.”

So, is that errand really worth it? If you must go out, is it really necessary to take the spouse, your parents and all the kids with you? For everyone’s sake, please, please, be smart, be cautious and think of others. Stay home and save lives for the next couple of weeks. It’s the best thing you can do for yourself, your family, your favorite businesses and New Mexico.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.