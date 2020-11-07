Delivery alert

Pedestrian bridge gone

By ABQJournal News Staff
Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 11:02pm

Workers take down the Alvarado Square pedestrian bridge over Fourth SW in Downtown Albuquerque on Saturday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pedestrian bridge over Fourth SW just north of Silver, in Downtown Albuquerque, is no more.

Crews Saturday morning demolished the structure – which connected Alvarado Square, the future headquarters of Bernalillo County, to a parking garage – due to public safety concerns, county officials said.

According to the county, the joints connecting the bridge to Alvarado Square are rusted from water damage, which was severe enough that the bridge was at risk of collapsing.

Bernalillo County said that the joints connecting the bridge to Alvarado Square were rusted and that the structure had to be taken down as a matter of public safety.

Although ownership of the bridge hasn’t been determined, the county moved to take it down due the safety concerns and to avoid delays to the overall Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square remodeling project.

The county said the estimated cost to remove the bridge is $188,000.

