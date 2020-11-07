Pedestrian bridge gone

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pedestrian bridge over Fourth SW just north of Silver, in Downtown Albuquerque, is no more.

Crews Saturday morning demolished the structure – which connected Alvarado Square, the future headquarters of Bernalillo County, to a parking garage – due to public safety concerns, county officials said.

According to the county, the joints connecting the bridge to Alvarado Square are rusted from water damage, which was severe enough that the bridge was at risk of collapsing.

Although ownership of the bridge hasn’t been determined, the county moved to take it down due the safety concerns and to avoid delays to the overall Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square remodeling project.

The county said the estimated cost to remove the bridge is $188,000.