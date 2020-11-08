UNM Football: Lobos give up big plays, fall to Hawaii

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico’s first-year football coach Danny Gonzales expressed frustration during a virtual press conference after the Lobos lost 39-33 at Hawaii on Saturday night.

He believed UNM had opportunities to win the game. Sure, the Lobos (0-2) showed significant improvement from last week when they lost 38-21 at San Jose State, but Gonzales wasn’t really concerned about that.

“The positives? We tried hard,” Gonzales said. “If you’re happy with trying hard, that’s a loser’s mentality. If you want to convince yourself that moral victory is OK, then you don’t belong in our program and shame on you.”

UNM built its biggest lead of the game early in the second quarter, 20-7. The Lobos forced three turnovers, including two interceptions by defensive back Jerrick Reed.

UNM ran for 279 yards, led by freshman Nate Jones (one touchdown) and redshirt junior Bobby Cole, both running for 96 yards.

Last week, the Lobos had 149 rushing yards.

“I got a lot of text messages last week about: ‘Coach, we’re so proud of you,’ and ‘they played harder. You can see a difference,'” Gonzales said. “Don’t feel sorry for me. That bugs me. We gave up 39 points on defense. That’s getting your tail whooped. I don’t think that’s positive. I think they need to compete better.”

Gonzales was disappointed about the Lobos’ mistakes, which were glaring in their pass defense for the second straight game.

They gave up 410 yards passing and huge plays, including scoring receptions of 42, 42, 40 and 64 yards.

“(The Lobos) fight was better,” Gonzales said. “We were more physical up front on offense, and we were able to run the ball successfully. This is going to sound like a broken record, but you can’t give up big plays in the passing game like we have.”

UNM started the game hot. Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti hit Jordan Kress for a 52-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Kress, a senior wide receiver who tested positive for the coronavirus in July, led the Lobos with 93 yards receiving and two touchdowns on three catches.

Kress was diagnosed with myocarditis not related to COVID-19 and was cleared less than a week before UNM’s game against SJSU.

His second touchdown was on a 29-yard deep pass. It came immediately after Reed picked off Chevan Cordeiro’s pass.

Tuioti suffered what was believed to be a concussion late in the game and could miss the Lobos’ game against Nevada Nov. 14 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trae Hall would start for UNM.

“Coming into the second half we just lost focus and we lost the intensity,” Reed said. “We knew we had the game. We just let off. As you saw they came back in the end and finished. They weren’t the better team. We’ll come back next week stronger.”

After the game, the Lobos left to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they practiced last week. They left Albuquerque to get away from restrictions and public health orders that would have required a 14-day quarantine because they had traveled to California the previous week.

Gonzales said much of the improvement shown in UNM’s run game against Hawaii came from the Lobos’ ability to practice fully in Las Vegas over the past week.

But there were mistakes, too. UNM came out a bit flat in the second half and Hawaii quickly took advantage, scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 28-20 lead.

However, the Lobos responded well with their run game. They drove 76 yards on seven plays, which included Cole’s 30-yard run. Jones capped the drive with a 26-yard TD run. He appeared to be bottled up in the middle of the line and bounced it outside to outrun defenders down the sideline to the end zone.

UNM kicker George Steinkamp hit his third of four field goals from 24 yards out early in the fourth quarter for a 30-28 lead, but the Rainbow Warriors (2-1) then took over the lead.

Hawaii wide receiver Calvin Turner burned the defense, making defenders miss and breaking a couple tackles to score on a 64-yard reception. Matthew Shipley later added a 41-yard field goal for a 39-30 lead.

Tuioti tried to lead a comeback, but he took a hit to the head at the end of his 23-yard run. Tuioti stretched forward as he was hit by Hawaii’s Cameron Lockridge, who was ejected for targeting.

Tuioti threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns, completing 17 of his 31 passes with no interceptions. He ran for 71 yards on five carries.

Box score: Hawaii 39, New Mexico 33

SATURDAY, NOV. 14: Nevada vs. New Mexico at Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.; 4:30 p.m., FS2, 770 AM/96.3 FM