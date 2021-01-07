Fishing Line for Jan. 7, 2021

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Catches of the week

Anthony Dupree, Joseph Lueras and Fred Lawrence, of Albuquerque, caught many perch and several trout, with the biggest being 20-inches, and a 27-inch, 7-pound pike at Eagle Nest Lake using Gulp curly tail jigs Jan. 1-2. Greg and Lisa Hoch, of Española, caught a 19.5-inch and a 19.25-inch rainbow trout, along with many perch, using worms Dec. 28-29.

Lochlan Cameron, 8, of Rio Rancho, caught a 22-inch, 3-pound, 15-ounce blue catfish at Elephant Butte Lake using nightcrawlers Dec. 27.

Kyle Kainer, of Ruidoso, caught a 16.5-inch rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using salmon peach PowerBait on Dec. 21.

Robert Toledo, of Los Lunas, caught an 18-inch brown trout at San Juan River using a black leech fly Dec. 28. Dyllon Drake, of Aztec, caught a 23-inch rainbow trout using a size 24 black midge pupa pattern Dec. 27.

If you have a catch of the week story send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES from GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River, near Cimarron, on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. In accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, New Mexico state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

Clayton Lake is closed until March 2021.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was slow using jigs tipped with worms.

At Costilla Creek, the department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. The department anticipates the completion of this final phase in the fall of 2021. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

At Coyote Creek, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

At Eagle Nest Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. The lake was open to ice fishing. Fishing for trout was good using jigs tipped with worms. Fishing for perch was very good, using ice fishing jigs tipped with wax worms and earthworms in the mornings and afternoons.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fawn Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was fair using black Woolly Bugger flies.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Lake Alice, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. The lake opened for ice fishing.

At Lake Maloya, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. Fishing for trout was good using dough bait.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season.

Monastery Lake is closed due to COVID-19 health concerns. Check the Open Gate webpage for future updates.

Morphy Lake is closed for a renovation project on the dam and no firm opening date is set.

Streamflow on the Pecos River, near the village of Pecos, on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 45.0 cfs. Fishing for trout near the hatchery was good using egg pattern, zebra midge and beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 322 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using heavy bright-colored nymph, egg pattern and midge flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo, near Peñasco, on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Storrie Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Ute Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks will reopen to N.M. residents for day-use only. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using vibrating blade baits in 40-to-50-feet of water. The main lake surface temperature was in the mid-40s.

Northwest fishing report

The boat ramp is open at Abiquiú Lake .

Water flow on the Animas River, below Aztec, on Monday morning was 122 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

At Bluewater Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. It is closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent weather conditions that have led to unsafe lake surface conditions. The lake is currently closed to all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

On the Chama River, Monday morning flows below El Vado and Abiquiú were 102 cfs and 47 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using big nymph flies fished deep, midge pattern flies, brown and black size 12-16 weighted bead head nymph flies, hare’s ear, pheasant tail and mayfly pattern flies.

At Cochiti Lake, scheduled to reopen for day use beginning Jan. 4. Visitors to the lake will need to make a reservation by purchasing a ticket at least 24 hours in advance through recreation.gov. Tickets and reservations will NOT be sold at the lake. The boat ramp will be open.

El Vado Lake State Park is open at the Dam Day Use Area only from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and N.M. residents only. The lake is closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent weather conditions that have led to unsafe lake surface conditions.

Fenton Lake State Park opened to ice fishing beginning Saturday, Jan. 2. Fishing for trout was good using small pink jigs tipped with worms and PowerBait.

At Heron Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. The lake can be accessed at Ridge Rock or La Laja. The lake is closed to boating and ice-fishing due to recent weather conditions that have led to unsafe lake surface conditions.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 17.9 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using midge and bead head nymph flies.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Manzano Lake is closed until further notice.

McGaffey Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported that San Gregorio Lake is frozen.

Streamflow on the San Juan River, on Monday morning, was 320 cfs. In accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. Fishing for trout was good using black leech pattern flies, black midge pupa pattern flies and black midge cluster pattern flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond is closed due to COVID-19 health concerns. Check the department’s alerts page for future updates.

Fishing for trout was good at Tingley Beach using yellow and garlic flavored PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond is closed by New Mexico State University due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was fair to good using beadhead pheasant tail nymph flies and sinking Rapala lures fished with a casting bubble.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Caballo Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

At Elephant Butte Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. Fishing for catfish was fair, using nightcrawlers, cut carp bait and dough bait. Fishing for walleye was good at the north end of the lake using plastic crawdad lures.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 52.4 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout was good at Lake Roberts using nymph flies, marshmallows and spinners.

At Percha Dam, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was .74 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for rainbow trout was good at Alto Lake using salmon peach PowerBait. Anglers reported the lake was limited to residents and to check openings before you go.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 9.57 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears now that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Bottomless Lakes, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

At Brantley Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.

Fishing for trout was good at Carlsbad Municipal Lake using white PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Chaparral Park Lake was good using salmon eggs, cheese dough bait, nightcrawlers and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Corona Pond was good using earthworms.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using cheese dough bait and salmon eggs.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait and marshmallows. Anglers reported the lake was limited to residents and to check openings before you go.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using PowerBait.

At Oasis Park Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. Fishing for trout was fair to good using PowerBait and spoons.

Streamflow on the Pecos River, below Sumner Lake, on Monday morning was 21.4 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using cheese yellow and salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.09 cfs.

At Santa Rosa Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information. Fishing for walleye was good using nightcrawlers on trolling hooks.

At Sumner Lake, in accordance with the public health order, effective Dec. 3, N.M. state parks reopened to N.M. residents for day-use only. Please check the state parks website for more information.