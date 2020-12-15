NM tallies 47 more virus deaths, just shy of record

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 47 more coronavirus deaths Wednesday — its second-highest daily total of the pandemic.

Fifteen of the victims were from Bernalillo County, the state’s most-populous county and home to Albuquerque.

The statewide virus-related death toll now stands at 2,641 residents.

The fatalities announced Wednesday were predominantly older adults. Thirty of the 47 were in their 70s or older. The youngest was a man in his 30s.

New Mexico has averaged about 29 coronavirus deaths a day over the last week. The rate peaked in mid-December, at about 36 fatalities a day.

The 47 deaths reported Wednesday were one below the record of 48, set Dec. 17.

New infections are also going up. New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,258 on Wednesday, an increase of 17% since Jan. 1.

The share of tests that come back positive also climbed — to 14% in the state’s most recent seven-day report, up from 12% at one point last week.

The state reported 712 virus hospitalizations, roughly in line with recent days.