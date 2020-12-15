Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

NM tallies 47 more virus deaths, just shy of record

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 4:20pm

In this Dec. 15 file photo, a security guard patrols the portable morgues set up in Albuquerque amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 47 more coronavirus deaths Wednesday — its second-highest daily total of the pandemic.

Fifteen of the victims were from Bernalillo County, the state’s most-populous county and home to Albuquerque.

The statewide virus-related death toll now stands at 2,641 residents.

The fatalities announced Wednesday were predominantly older adults. Thirty of the 47 were in their 70s or older. The youngest was a man in his 30s.

New Mexico has averaged about 29 coronavirus deaths a day over the last week. The rate peaked in mid-December, at about 36 fatalities a day.

The 47 deaths reported Wednesday were one below the record of 48, set Dec. 17.

New infections are also going up. New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,258 on Wednesday, an increase of 17% since Jan. 1.

The share of tests that come back positive also climbed — to 14% in the state’s most recent seven-day report, up from 12% at one point last week.

The state reported 712 virus hospitalizations, roughly in line with recent days.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP | Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!