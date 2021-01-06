Season for change: From ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ and ‘Discovery of Witches’ to ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Virgin River,’ plenty of changes in the works

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I just heard that “Riverdale” will be back with a new season. What about “Roswell, New Mexico”?

A: That will be a midseason offering on the CW, which in this case means around March or April 2021, or possibly later. (The third season is currently in production in New Mexico). Because of the pandemic’s effect on production, the network delayed launching what would have been its fall lineup most years until early 2021. For example, among returning shows: “Batwoman,” with new star Javicia Leslie, will be on Jan. 17; “All American” on Jan. 18, “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” on Jan. 20, “Legacies” on Jan. 21, “Charmed” on Jan. 24, “Black Lightning” on Feb. 8, and “The Flash” on Feb. 23. Besides “Roswell,” shows held for midseason include “Supergirl,” “In the Dark” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” And the network will have some new offerings, among them “Superman & Lois” (Feb. 23) and “Walker” (Jan. 21), a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Q: I am a huge fan of the three “Discovery of Witches” books by Deborah Harkness. I also enjoyed the TV series on AMC based on her first book in the trilogy. Any chance that there will be a continuation of the series based on her second and third books?

A: As a matter of fact, a 10-episode second season of the series will begin airing on the streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder on Jan. 9. Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer are back in the cast for the new run, with episodes airing weekly the day after each airs in the U.K. It is not yet clear if the series will find its way to a cable channel such as AMC or BBC America, where the first series landed when it proved a streaming success.

Q: Do you know If or when “Virgin River” will resume? The end of Season 2 left us hanging – literally – in the wind. This was a wonderful show, and I cannot be the only one who loved watching it.

A: As of mid-December, there is no official word about a third season for the drama based on the series of novels by Robyn Carr. But considering how successful it has been for Netflix, and how much the show’s principals have been talking about plans for another season, AND how willing the show was to load the Season 2 finale with cliffhangers, I’d expect it to come back next year. Since Carr has published 21 novels in the series so far, there appears to be plenty of story to tell.

Q: I love Ken Jennings. I think that he is the perfect person to get a chance to be the first guest host of “Jeopardy!.” I’m 58 years old and I can’t remember a time in our house that Alex Trebek was not on the TV. I loved him even in his earlier stuff. But I do recall a time way back that Alex was not as universally liked. I remember reading that he was somewhat arrogant. That he was the smartest one in the room, and he let you know it. I believe I saw a transformation of Alex over the years. He matured. He no longer had to say he was the smartest because we already knew it. It poured from his very essence. I see Ken J cut from the same cloth, maybe.

A: Trebek was careful not to proclaim himself the smartest; he often pointed out that he had the answers written for him, and said in one interview that “I don’t want to … indicate that I know everything when I don’t.” But the task for whoever follows Trebek as host is to do more than say answers. Trebek hoped he was “comforting and reassuring,” The Associated Press once noted. “My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best. And if I’m successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy.”