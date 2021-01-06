Utah State blows out UNM Lobos in Lubbock

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The UNM Lobos missed their first nine shots Wednesday night.

They also missed the final 13 shots they took in the game.

And in between, the Utah State Aggies didn’t miss nearly enough — thoroughly dominating the outmanned, outcoached Lobos 77-45 in the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

The loss extends for the relocated Lobos the program’s worst conference start in the Mountain West era to 0-5 (they are 3-5 overall) and it was the team’s second loss by more than 30 points in a two-week span (they lost by 37 to Boise State on Dec. 23).

Maybe to be expected considering circumstances and recent results, but Wednesday night saw a Lobos team showing very little confidence on the offensive end.

“When you play an elite defense like Utah State, it’s hard to mimic that in practice,” said Lobos coach Paul Weir. “You can watch film. You can talk about what we’re looking for. But when you get out there in real life, in person — their length, really bothered us. … So, a terrific defensive team, and a very young offensive team trying to learn to play together.”

While it’s no secret the Lobos have struggled offensively all season, the presence down low Wednesday of 7-foot Utah State star center Neemias Queta, a thorn in the Lobos’ side for three seasons now, after once coming on a recruiting trip to New Mexico the summer before choosing Utah State, took UNM’s offensive woes to new depths.

Queta had 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and while credited on the postgame stat sheet with just four blocked shots — the CBS Sports Network broadcast team showed he had at least five in the first half alone — it was clear the Lobos either couldn’t score near the basket or were too intimidated to even try.

“He’s an elite player, and he showed it on both ends of the floor,” Weir said.

UNM did lead the game 12-11 with 11:29 left in the first half thanks to several Aggies turnovers and some early shooting struggles of their own. But Utah State (8-3, 5-0 MWC) closed the first half on a 30-6 run and led 41-18 at the break.

UNM never had it closer than 15 points after that.

The Lobos shot just 26.8% from the field, including 28.6% (10-of-35) on 2-point attempts. (The national average on 2-point shooting is 49.7%).

The Lobos used 15 players, and Weir said despite being 25% through the conference schedule he’s still looking for the right combination of players and still evaluating.

Freshman Isaiah Marin got his first start at point guard for the struggling sophomore Jeremiah Francis. Unfortunately for Marin, after a solid game Saturday against Nevada, he started the game shooting 0-for-4 (he finished 0-for-6 shooting and had three turnovers). Francis, meanwhile, coming of the bench for the first time, had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting with a 3-pointer. He was one of the few Lobos to drive the lane and score in the paint.

The Lobos were outrebounded 41-29 and outscored in the paint 46-12.

Just one Lobo — senior guard Keith McGee who hit a pair of 3-pointers — scored in double figures with 10 points.

The two teams play again in Lubbock on Friday. The 7 p.m. Mountain start time for that is earlier than what had originally been scheduled.

UP NEXT: Utah State vs. New Mexico (in Lubbock), Friday, 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM