Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Lujan Grisham issues pardons for dozen more

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 at 10:08pm
Updated: Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 2:33am

In this file photo, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference from the Capitol on Thursday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pardoned a dozen people Wednesday – many of whom had been convicted more than a decade ago of drug possession, burglary, fraud and other nonviolent charges.

Lujan Grisham’s first round of pardons came in June, when she granted clemency to 19. They were the first issued in New Mexico since 2012.

Those receiving clemency Wednesday were Jerry Abney, James Bell, Sarah T. Gallegos, William Goolsby, Dennis Grube, Blanca Hernandez, Michelle Jacquez, Byron Marshall, Karen Monroe, Leonard Romero, Julian Salaiz and James Sullivan. No details on those cases were immediately available.

Aside from having charges cleared, those pardoned will have certain rights restored, among them the right to vote and hold public office.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a Governor’s Office spokeswoman, said that five of those pardoned by Lujan Grisham had applied for clemency under the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez and that four of them received “no answer to their application whatsoever.”

Martinez, a Republican and former prosecutor who supported reinstating the death penalty, pardoned three people during her eight years in office.

In 2019, Lujan Grisham published guidelines offering more discretion in issuing pardons.

Subscribe now! Albuquerque Journal limited-time offer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP | Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!