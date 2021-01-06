Lujan Grisham issues pardons for dozen more

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pardoned a dozen people Wednesday – many of whom had been convicted more than a decade ago of drug possession, burglary, fraud and other nonviolent charges.

Lujan Grisham’s first round of pardons came in June, when she granted clemency to 19. They were the first issued in New Mexico since 2012.

Those receiving clemency Wednesday were Jerry Abney, James Bell, Sarah T. Gallegos, William Goolsby, Dennis Grube, Blanca Hernandez, Michelle Jacquez, Byron Marshall, Karen Monroe, Leonard Romero, Julian Salaiz and James Sullivan. No details on those cases were immediately available.

Aside from having charges cleared, those pardoned will have certain rights restored, among them the right to vote and hold public office.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a Governor’s Office spokeswoman, said that five of those pardoned by Lujan Grisham had applied for clemency under the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez and that four of them received “no answer to their application whatsoever.”

Martinez, a Republican and former prosecutor who supported reinstating the death penalty, pardoned three people during her eight years in office.

In 2019, Lujan Grisham published guidelines offering more discretion in issuing pardons.