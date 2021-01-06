NM homicide suspect caught in Colorado

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – An Española woman wanted on a murder charge was taken into custody without incident in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to New Mexico State Police.

Marina Salcido, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death last month of 30-year-old Saul Martinez of Española.

A State Police news release says that on Dec. 18, Española police were called to Holy Cross Street, where they found Martinez in a black Mercedes stopped in the roadway with its headlights on; he had a gunshot wound to the chest .

An Española police investigation determined that Martinez had been shot inside his vehicle while it was parked outside Salcido’s home on El Llano Road, and was driven to the location where he was found. Because Salcido’s home is outside the Española Police Department’s jurisdiction, State Police were called in to take over the investigation.

Working with Española police, State Police found that Salcido was with Martinez at her home minutes before his death. She was seen driving away in a black Mercedes shortly after a gunshot was heard, according to State Police.

“A short time later, Salcido was seen out of breath walking back to her residence,” the release says.

State Police learned that Salcido had traveled to Castle Rock, where Castle Rock police and the Douglas County Regional SWAT team apprehended her. She was booked into a local jail and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

Online court records show Salcido was scheduled to attend a status hearing in Española Magistrate Court on Jan. 8 for driving with a revoked licence stemming from her second DWI arrest in March 2019.

Martinez had three DWIs on his record, and was charged in June with battery against a household member and two counts of child abuse.