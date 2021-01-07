.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. … We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes with a separate set of facts and separate realities.”

– Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, hours before protesters entered the U.S. Capitol by force

We bid farewell and good riddance to 2020 with the hope that a new year would bring a brighter reality.

Instead, it took just days for 2021 to ring in a new low for American democracy and unity.

Wednesday started with Congress preparing to certify the election of incoming President Joe Biden, which included strong remarks from McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence supporting the legitimacy of the results and its obvious conclusion.

At the same time, thousands of protesters gathered nearby for the second day in support of President Trump’s vain and unproven claims that he won the election.

Before members of Congress could undertake their quadrennial constitutional duty, however, protesters made their way to the Capitol and hundreds were able to pass through police lines, with some entering the building by breaking windows with what appeared to be minimal resistance.

The vice president was escorted away to a safe place while others in the Capitol sheltered in place. Lawmakers were evacuated to safe areas, and news video later showed thugs roaming through and disrespecting the esteemed settings of the Senate floor and congressional offices.

Pence, tweeting from an undisclosed location after being evacuated, forcefully called for a halt to the action: “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

Trump is rightly being blamed for shamefully fueling the flames leading to this dark, dark episode in American history. After months of claiming election fraud, Trump recklessly urged protesters outside the White House early Wednesday to head to the Capitol to show strength and opposition to the election of Biden.

While last year was filled with violent and sometimes deadly riots across America as well as long-term takeovers and destruction of public and private facilities – for which there also seemed to be little resistance from law enforcement – this riot at the U.S. Capitol, the people’s house, took a giant leap in ignominy.

It is a stain on the ideal of American democracy. It has increased the already serious divide among Americans and has brought international shame to our country. No doubt it is already a much played highlight reel in Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

And while Pence was quick to disclaim and condemn the disreputable action, Trump dodged and weaved throughout the day, eventually telling protesters to go home while still desperately clinging to his claim that the election was a fraud. A weak attempt at bringing peace to an explosive event in which a woman was killed.

But he didn’t stop there. He dangerously ended a later tweet by invoking his followers to “Remember this day forever!”

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, who called the action a coup attempt, put it best in a tweet to Trump: “You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster.”

That sentiment grew throughout the Capitol. Several Republican senators who had planned to oppose the certification of the election changed their positions, condemning the rioting and calling for unity.

By the end of the day, order had been restored and Congress was on the verge of confirming Biden’s victory.

Nothing changed, but much was lost.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.