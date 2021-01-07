Police: Pima County Republican Party headquarters vandalized

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Republican Party announced Thursday that their headquarters in Tucson was vandalized overnight.

Photos on the party’s website show shattered glass on the front door of the headquarters.

Officials said nobody was inside the building at the time.

Tucson police said it appears a rock was thrown through a glass door, leaving a hole but not large enough for anyone to enter.

Police said they don’t have any immediate suspects.

Newly elected county GOP Party Chairman Shelley Kais said in a statement that “thugs” vandalized the headquarters and “the people of Tucson will not stand for violence and lawlessness.”

The incident comes after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in an attempt to disrupt the ceremonial counting of the electoral vote that confirmed the November victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

