Daily virus cases up 19% since Jan. 1 in NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — New cases of COVID-19 continued to climb Thursday as New Mexico reported more than 1,800 new infections, pushing the state’s seven-day rolling average to its highest level in about two weeks.

Health officials also reported 39 more virus-related fatalities, pushing the statewide death toll to 2,680 residents.

The victims were largely older adults, though they also included two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s.

The state has averaged about 1,280 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week — an increase of 19% from Jan. 1. It’s also the highest daily average since Dec. 25.

About 14.2% of the state’s COVID-19 tests came back positive in the most seven-day period reported by the state.

Health officials reported 722 virus hospitalizations in New Mexico on Thursday, a number roughly in line with recent totals in the low 700s each day.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................