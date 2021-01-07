Boulder OKs $875,000 settlement with man injured by police

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder City Council has approved an $875,000 settlement with a man who was injured after a police officer shot him with a stun gun in March 2019.

Christopher Mahan got into the wrong Lyft vehicle while intoxicated and ran from a police officer who removed him from the car and tried to handcuff him, The Daily Camera reported. After he was hit with the stun gun, Mahan fell and suffered multiple fractured vertebrae and broken facial bones.

According to court documents, Boulder police are not allowed to use a stun gun for the “mere act of fleeing from officers.” The documents state that Mahan’s medical expenses cost about $585,000, and he lost income because he could not work.

The settlement was approved Tuesday, and city officials noted it would be the best option given the unpredictability of taking the case to trial.

“Given the projected costs of litigation, the city attorney believes that it is unlikely that the city will be in a significantly better economic position by litigating the case as compared to approving the proposed settlement agreement,” according to a staff memo.

Of the $875,000 settlement, $500,000 will come from the city’s property and casualty fund, which is designated to pay claims and settle cases. The rest will be paid by Boulder’s excess insurance carrier.

