Accidental shootings in ABQ on the rise, again

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 5:56pm
Updated: Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 10:35pm

Albuquerque saw a jump in accidental shootings in 2020 for the second year in a row as dozens of people unintentionally shot themselves or others.

The city recorded 44 accidental shootings over the past year – a 17% increase from 38 in 2019, according to Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins.

In 2018, there were 14.

“Among the accidental shootings APD responded to in 2020, there were individuals who were cleaning guns and shot themselves, and there were several instances where people under the influence of alcohol shot and injured themselves,” she said.

Similar to 2019, Atkins said the victims included children but no deaths were reported.

Although not considered “accidental” by the department’s standards, a 7-year-old boy and teen were killed in separate shootings last year that were initially deemed accidental.

In March, Anthony Padilla, 19, killed his cousin 13-year-old Patricio Arroyo by shooting the teen point blank with a shotgun at a relative’s house. Padilla told police he didn’t think the gun was loaded and was “joking around” when the gun went off.

Police define the death as “negligent murder,” rather than accidental, and Padilla is currently charged with reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter.

Then, in June, 7-year-old Michael Betz died after being shot at the family’s West Side home. Investigators are reluctant to call the incident accidental as they are still investigating the circumstances behind it.

