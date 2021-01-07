Sports Speak Up! Fans aren’t happy with Lobo men’s hoops team

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WHEN I LOOK at a basketball team, I look at three stats. I look for a team to make 33% of the three point attempts, at least 50% of their two point attempts, and sink 75 percent of their free throws. After 8 games, the Lobos are at a dismal 3-point percentage of (29.3), at (40.7) for 2-point percentage and at 59.0 for free throws. As much as I want to back the Lobos, I just don’t see them as a good basketball team. …

— DB

DR. PAUL WEIR keeps saying that his UNM basketball team is going to continue to enjoy the journey (arranged by MLG) and also remain positive. I’m not sure how coaches and players can enjoy an adventure consisting of multiple double digit losses. I doubt that even the author of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, could find anything worthwhile to say about a paltry 45-point output. The great times we Lobo fans had in Las Vegas during the 2012, ‘13 and ‘14 championship seasons seem to be memories from a lifetime ago.

— NM Old Timer

HOW MUCH is it going to cost UNM when they fire Weir? This is the worst team ever! They can’t shoot, rebound, or play defense. I don’t know who does their recruiting but he must be blind. There are New Mexico kids out there who shoot better. I don’t comprehend why they have trouble finding a decent point guard. Coach brings in players from all over who can’t play a lick. When they get someone from New Mexico, all they do is ride the bench. It’s nothing but a token gesture!

— SS

