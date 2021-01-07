Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Sports Speak Up! Fans aren’t happy with Lobo men’s hoops team

By ABQJournal News Staff
Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 6:43pm

WHEN I LOOK at a basketball team, I look at three stats. I look for a team to make 33% of the three point attempts, at least 50% of their two point attempts, and sink 75 percent of their free throws. After 8 games, the Lobos are at a dismal 3-point percentage of (29.3), at (40.7) for 2-point percentage and at 59.0 for free throws. As much as I want to back the Lobos, I just don’t see them as a good basketball team. …

— DB

DR. PAUL WEIR keeps saying that his UNM basketball team is going to continue to enjoy the journey (arranged by MLG) and also remain positive. I’m not sure how coaches and players can enjoy an adventure consisting of multiple double digit losses. I doubt that even the author of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, could find anything worthwhile to say about a paltry 45-point output. The great times we Lobo fans had in Las Vegas during the 2012, ‘13 and ‘14 championship seasons seem to be memories from a lifetime ago.

— NM Old Timer

HOW MUCH is it going to cost UNM when they fire Weir? This is the worst team ever! They can’t shoot, rebound, or play defense. I don’t know who does their recruiting but he must be blind. There are New Mexico kids out there who shoot better. I don’t comprehend why they have trouble finding a decent point guard. Coach brings in players from all over who can’t play a lick. When they get someone from New Mexico, all they do is ride the bench. It’s nothing but a token gesture!

— SS

Subscribe now! Albuquerque Journal limited-time offer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP | Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!