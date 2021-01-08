.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

On a recent column by Ruben Navarrette a reference is made by Joe Biden to the racial makeup of the nation with Blacks having to worry about Hispanics growing in numbers so that Blacks are not the only game in town, and whites will be a minority. Navarrette acknowledges that future but then makes a controversial statement, saying that “as a Hispanic – that is someone who is neither white nor Black – I like what I’m hearing.”

Is this a racist statement?

The term Hispanic is an ethnic term as there is no Hispanic “race,” at least if white and Black are referenced as being racial terms.

Many if not most Hispanics are at least partly descended from white European Spaniards and whites of other European countries. Many of course also have Indio/Indian/Indigenous/Native American ancestry and a smaller number have Black ancestry.

If not of one race only, shouldn’t Hispanics consider themselves of a mixed racial heritage? And if they are only descended from a white European heritage shouldn’t they classify themselves as “white?” Why would they deny being white?”

Another point to consider is the status of Indigenous/Indio people from Mexico and Central America who immigrate to the U.S. Shouldn’t they have the opportunity not to be called Hispanic? They may not like that their ancestors were conquered by “white” European Spaniards. They may wish to be considered Indios/Indigenous/Indian/Native American, but would the Indigenous people of the United States be accepting of them and would they be entitled to the same recognition both politically and monetarily?



On future census forms perhaps references to ethnicity or race should be eliminated. After all the term Asian no longer refers mostly to what are considered East Asians, i.e., Chinese, Japanese and Korean. But now must include the many diverse peoples of South and Southeast Asia as wells as middle Asia – the “Stans” – and the Middle East.

While Navarrette cautions Biden on his statements referring to the “racial” status of people in the U.S., perhaps he should look inward as he is someone who is “neither white nor Black” so is he only Indian/Indio/Indigenous?

It would be best if we all referred to ourselves as Americans and were all treated equally without reference to race or ethnicity. In California and New Mexico “Hispanics” are becoming the majority. Will they do better than “whites?”