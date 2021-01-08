.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

While some of us turned to lighting a candle, opening the windows wide or toasting to 2021 with our quarantine bubble, we are reminded of the pain and burden 2020 brought our community and our country.

And, although we look forward to a clean slate to bring us new energy and hope, 2021 will remain a year of growth and change for us at the Albuquerque Community Foundation and United Way of Central New Mexico.

After a series of nine “kitchen-table” conversations with nonprofit partners, community members and executive leaders to help inform how philanthropy can better contribute to race, equity and social justice solutions, we found ourselves asking the question, “Now what?” How do two of the state’s largest philanthropic institutions authentically respond and shift based on what we learned by listening to the community?

It is time to take a deep look at our institutions and the role philanthropy has historically played in our community and nationally. We need to develop equitable practices, reconstruct racist rhetoric, share power through truly collaborative approaches and hold ourselves accountable to diversity when it comes to staff hires, appointment of board positions and collaborative partnerships

Our internal diversity, equity and inclusion work is essential. If we want to create change, there is much work to be done – hard work, challenging work. We will begin with a deep dive into anti-racist learning led by SolFire Consulting Group.

Secondly, we are introducing a 21-Day Equity Challenge to staff, partners, donors and community members associated with both organizations, based on an equity learning challenge initiated by United Way Worldwide. The challenge will ask participants to commit 15 minutes a day to reflect on educational articles, messages, videos and podcasts focused on racial inequality, systemic injustice and the importance of inclusivity. To participate in the 21-Day Equity Challenge, visit abqcf.org or uwcnm.org.

Lastly, in 2021, we are committed to a set of principles designed to guide our decisions and next steps as a collaborative and as separate organizations. Our diversity, equity and inclusion United Principles are the following:

Importance and intent

We will be stronger and more effective in achieving our missions by engaging in diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism work. This process will be messy and imperfect, but we will engage with honesty and bravery. We will be open and transparent about our work, including our shortcomings and failures.

Learning and developing

We understand that we are continuously learning and take responsibility for dismantling white supremacy, biases and blind spots on an internal, interpersonal, institutional and structural levels.

Co-creation and collaboration

We will work to invite, collaborate and co-create with the diverse and neglected communities that have been overlooked by our respective organizations in the past. We will also use the principles of co-creation and collaboration to guide our internal work as well as our partnership.

Risk-taking and role modeling

We will work to dismantle systemic injustice in our respective organizations through learning, listening, training, understanding and power sharing. We know that this ongoing work will require risk-taking and the ability to become comfortable with being uncomfortable, on all staff levels.

Community and action

We understand that New Mexico has many vibrant and resilient communities that are working to undo the effects of racism. We will put the full weight of our organizations’ resources behind what is most needed and pressing in our communities.

With these principles and our next steps set in place, we are committed to creating change, internally and with our community. And as we address the deep challenges of 2020, we also look toward 2021 with newfound hope.

At the Albuquerque Community Foundation and United Way of Central New Mexico, we remain united, a team, ready to fight for what is just. And, as we walk arm in arm, we are committed to being an unbreakable link in racial diversity, equity and inclusion for our community.

This op-ed was also submitted by staff members of Albuquerque Community Foundation and United Way of Central New Mexico.