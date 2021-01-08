.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

It’s understandable Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wouldn’t want to send a message that things are OK on the COVID front in New Mexico. They aren’t. Despite some of the toughest restrictions in the United States, cases, deaths and case numbers remain unacceptably high.

But she also has consistently said she is following science and data in promulgating her health directives. And on that basis, perhaps this is an appropriate time for her to consider allowing the Lobo and Aggie basketball teams to return from exile.

Under current health orders, the men’s and women’s teams from both universities are prohibited from having full practices or playing games in their home counties because of case and positivity numbers. So the Lobos have relocated to Texas and the Aggies to Arizona as they attempt to do what nearly every other Division I program in the U.S. is doing. Play ball.

But living in a budget motel and playing “home” games at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, as is the case with the Lobo men, can only exact a heavy toll on the athletes and staff.

“Our basketball teams could potentially be on the road for up to 100 days over the course of their seasons,” said UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez. “That’s not ideal for anybody.”

The track record compiled by Lobo athletics for COVID safety is impressive and makes a case for some flexibility.

“As of last week we had done over 1,300 tests for men’s and women’s basketball (players and staff) since October with only two positives,” Nunez said earlier this week. “None in the women’s program.”

That changed on Tuesday with two positive tests in the Lobo women’s Tier 1 travel party. And they did exactly what they should – and what they would do if they were here at home: pause all activities and postpone this week’s scheduled games at Utah State. (They currently are in Logan, Utah.)

The teams are effectively in a bubble and undergo rigorous testing under safety protocols designed by medical staff.

And that would continue if the administration agrees to UNM’s request to be allowed to practice here and travel to and from New Mexico – something the university believes could be done without exposing team members to additional risk, or exposing county residents to risk from the Lobos.

This would be a first step and carefully monitored. An outbreak would lead to a pause. As for now, playing games, even in an empty Pit, isn’t on UNM’s “ask” list.

And it’s not just basketball. Absent a decision allowing practice and some travel, there likely will be no choice but to cancel spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field.

“It’s almost impossible to do those sports if they can’t practice and travel in and out of state,” Nunez said. “Our kids start coming back into town this week. Everyone will go through a two-week quarantine, even those who are from Albuquerque. Once that is done they will be tested. If negative they can move to lifting in separate groups with cleaning in between.”

Only after that could they move on to practice – if it is allowed – and players would work out and live with teammates, thereby limiting exposure.

This would not be unprecedented: New Mexico United’s soccer team was allowed to practice in state and play out of state.

There have been many accommodations made to COVID-19 by the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference and UNM. The football team relocated to Las Vegas, Nev. Back-to-back games for basketball have been scheduled to reduce travel. Most of those contests are in empty gyms. Games have and will be rescheduled or canceled over COVID concerns.

But almost every Division I school in the country is playing. And almost every team is allowed to practice at home.

So give the governor credit for working to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. And give the Lobos and Aggies credit for finding a way to safely compete – but under current circumstances that are very hard on student-athletes and staff.

Some question why allow professional and college sports at all during a pandemic. But sports are important to many Americans, and New Mexicans, and definitely lift spirits during this difficult time – whether it’s the NFL, which has managed to finish a 256-game regular season on time, or college football and basketball. Sports provide a welcome escape from the lockdown lives we are leading.

UNM’s rigorous program, track record and commitment of the athletes who choose to compete make a case that it can safely practice here and travel to and from games.

Based on the data, it would seem appropriate to relax restrictions and give these athletes a glimpse of the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.