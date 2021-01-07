Weir admits being away is wearing on Lobos

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Five conference games, all broadcast nationally, and five double-digit losses for the New Mexico Lobos.

The results can’t hide.

But for the most part, any sign of mental fatigue or strain on the players who have been mostly confined every day to their rooms in a Lubbock Residence Inn with the exception of practices and games, had been either nonexistent, or suppressed well even from each other.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

They’re just happy to be playing, was the common assumption.

Then came Monday.

That is when the program that has been relocated out of state due to New Mexico’s public health order – and has already matched the amount of time Lobo football spent to play its season based in Las Vegas, Nevada – was informed by coach Paul Weir that it would not get a couple days back in Albuquerque this weekend before the Jan. 16-18 games at UNLV. There’s no word yet on when the team will leave Lubbock, Texas for Las Vegas, Nev.

“We were doing great. I really would say we’re doing great,” Weir said. “A couple nights ago I had to inform them that we were not going back to Albuquerque after Friday’s game (vs. Utah State at Lubbock Christian).

“And I’d be lying if I said (it hasn’t) been a very difficult couple of days. So, it is (wearing on the team). … For the first time I’d say since this started, the last few days have probably not gone the way the previous 45 had gone, and we’ve got to find a way to pick ourselves up off the mat and work through this situation.”

The Journal attended one practice on Jan. 1 in Lubbock – watching the entire time from the concourse level of the 1,500 seat arena – and the team was as lively and spirited as any practice seen in the Pit in a normal year.

But then came a program-worst fourth straight loss to begin league play Saturday vs. Nevada, followed by Monday’s news.

The Lobos (3-5, 0-5 Mountain West), Weir acknowledged, had two poor practices in the days leading up to Wednesday’s series opener against the Utah State Aggies (8-3, 5-0). How much that played into the final outcome of Wednesday’s 77-45 beating – the lowest point total for a Lobo team since Craig Neal’s 2014-15 squad lost 56-42 at San Diego State – is hard to pinpoint.

But it’s hard to deny some combination of the losing, offensive struggles and relocation has finally started to sink in.

“It has been challenging, and the last few days have been, I think, the first times that if any player, any coach sat down with you and was honest with you, they’d say we’ve hit a wall here,” said Weir. “So we’ve got to figure out a way to fight through it and get up off the mat and keep pushing forward.”

TRANSFERS: New Mexico remains the only place where, due to a statewide health order, Division I programs aren’t even allowed to practice.

With the NCAA already announcing this season would not count toward eligibility for players and granting immediate eligibility for any player that transfers to a new program, it might be surprising that UNM has had no transfers. Neither has New Mexico State, which relocated to Arizona for the season and has played only one Division I opponent due to COVID cases.

The same cannot be said for San Jose State. Its best player and last season’s leading scorer, Seneca Knight, on Thursday announced he has committed to play for LSU. A junior forward who played 63 games for the Spartans, including four this season, had announced he would opt out of playing the rest of 2020-21 season the week. SJSU relocated to the same hotel in Arizona as NMSU due to county-wide health restrictions. A couple days later he was in the transfer portal.

Friday:

Utah State vs. UNM in Lubbock, Texas, 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM