AFRL engineer receives prestigious Air Force award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Air Force Research Laboratory senior engineer Odell Reynolds was recently honored with the 2019 Harold Brown Award.

The award is named for the former Secretary of the Air Force and considered the most prestigious science and technology award in the U.S. Air Force, officials said in a news release. It is presented annually to a scientist or engineer who uses scientific research to solve a problem critical to Air Force needs.

“The Air Force has many good people doing lots of good work, but in our evaluation your achievements have risen to the top,” presenter Richard Joseph, the chief scientist of the Air Force, said in a statement.

He gave the award to Reynolds in a December ceremony at AFRL’s Starfire Optical Range on Kirtland Air Force Base.

“I congratulate you on your initiative and capabilities – things don’t get done unless there is someone who is leading the way and you have done that. As we move to the U.S. Space Force, we have enormous challenges, and we need the science and tools you provide us,” Joseph said.

Reynolds on accepting the trophy said, “Engineers take all the cool stuff and make it work I am honored to work with a great AFRL government and contractor team. I thank them for carrying the heavy load.”

Reynolds was recognized specifically for leading a $15 million project and a 30-member team that enabled a three-time increase in low-Earth orbit imaging during the dark hours.