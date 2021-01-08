Delivery alert

‘Army of the Dead’ set for release in 2021 on Netflix

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor
Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 11:45am

Director Zack Syder films during a scene in “Army of the Dead.” (Clay Enos/Netflix)

It’s 2021 and Zack Snyder fans can expect to see “Army of the Dead” on Netflix.

According to the streaming giant, a date hasn’t been given for when the movie will be available other than in 2021.

Netflix released new photos from the film on Friday.

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in “Army of the Dead.” (Clay Enos/Netflix)

Pre-production for the film began in June 2019 with casting calls in Albuquerque.

Principal photography began in August 2019 and filmed through October 2019.

In “Army of the Dead,” Snyder returns to his directorial roots, offering this zombie-adventure film.

The film follows a group of mercenaries who, following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Matthias Schweighfer as Dieter and Director Zack Snyder. (Clay Enos/Netflix)

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.

Comic Chris D’Elia also was in the cast, but in June 2020 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He was replaced by comic Tig Notaro.

The film will mix reshoots of Notaro acting opposite a partner and solo shoots of her using a green screen and CGI to incorporate her into the existing film.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 501 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico actors and 2,163 background talent.

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter, Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in “Army Of The Dead.” (Clay Enos/Netflix)

