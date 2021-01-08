‘Army of the Dead’ set for release in 2021 on Netflix

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

It’s 2021 and Zack Snyder fans can expect to see “Army of the Dead” on Netflix.

According to the streaming giant, a date hasn’t been given for when the movie will be available other than in 2021.

Netflix released new photos from the film on Friday.

Pre-production for the film began in June 2019 with casting calls in Albuquerque.

Principal photography began in August 2019 and filmed through October 2019.

In “Army of the Dead,” Snyder returns to his directorial roots, offering this zombie-adventure film.

The film follows a group of mercenaries who, following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.

Comic Chris D’Elia also was in the cast, but in June 2020 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He was replaced by comic Tig Notaro.

The film will mix reshoots of Notaro acting opposite a partner and solo shoots of her using a green screen and CGI to incorporate her into the existing film.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 501 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico actors and 2,163 background talent.