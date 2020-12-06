Delivery alert

State GOP rebukes Cowboys for Trump

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 3:14pm

Steve Pearce

The state Republican party is distancing itself from Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin, a Republican, after he posted videos of himself at the rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and warned of future bloodshed.

In a statement chairman Steve Pearce said Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, does not represent or speak for the Republican Party of New Mexico.

“RPNM does not endorse or condone the statements made by Cowboys for Trump Founder Couy Griffin,” Pearce said. “RPNM condemns violence and any threats of violence against any person or group. What happened in Washington was wrong and was a stain on our great democracy.”

Griffin and others in the group traveled to the nation’s capital to protest against an election they say was stolen. There is no credible evidence for those claims.

In videos posted on Facebook Griffin said, among other things, that “we could have a 2nd Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally on yesterday and if we do then it’s going to be a sad day because there is going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my words, we will plant our flag at the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it.”

