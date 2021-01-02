Virus spread accelerates in NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported more than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as state calculations show the disease spreading as fast as it has since mid-November.

The Department of Health estimated the state’s COVID-19 transmission rate at 1.12 in the most recent 10-day period with data available. It’s the highest spread rate since Nov. 18.

The figure represents how fast cases are growing based on statistical modeling. Each person infected with the virus, for example, is expected to infect 1.12 other people on average, according to the calculation.

The state reported 1,645 new cases of the disease on Friday, as case totals continued to climb since Jan. 1. New Mexico has averaged about 1,300 cases a day over the last week, a 24% from New Year’s Day.

The increase come after health and hospital leaders expressed fear that social gatherings over the holidays would accelerate spread of the disease.

Health officials also tallied 30 more virus-related deaths, pushing the statewide death toll to 2,710 residents.

The state reported 703 coronavirus hospitalizations Friday, roughly in line with recent days.