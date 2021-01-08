Delivery alert

City temporarily closes Balloon Museum

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 4:36pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque on Friday announced it had temporarily closed the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release.

An employee of the museum had been in close contact recently with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the city said.

“The Balloon Museum will remain closed until further notice while thorough sanitization following OSHA and New Mexico Department of Health guidelines is completed. All museum employees have been notified,” according to the release.

Other city facilities have in the past shuttered temporarily after employees themselves had tested positive for the virus.

