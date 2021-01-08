Police seek 2 men in gas station slaying

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investigators are looking for two men involved in a fight that ended with another man’s death late last month at a Northeast Albuquerque gas station.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of the two men and a woman along with the vehicle they were driving on Dec. 27 when 46-year-old Carlos Montaño was killed at a Maverik gas station.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a fight at the Maverik station on Jefferson NE, near Interstate 25. They found Montaño bleeding from “multiple wounds” and he died at the scene.

“The two males in the photos are persons of interest in this case,” according to the Crime Stoppers release. “The white truck is the vehicle they were driving. The female was also with the males in the white truck.”

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit their website at crimestoppersnm.com.

