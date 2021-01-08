Crash shuts down eastbound Paseo Del Norte at Coors

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Paseo Del Norte between Coors and Rio Grande on Friday night, according to a post on the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account.

The post said there is four vehicles involved and one of them is on fire.

“There are reported injuries, medics on scene,” the post read.

