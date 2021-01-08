Defendants in Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit push back

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Defendants in the high-profile Yazzie-Martinez education lawsuit are pushing back on claims that the state has failed to provide all at-risk students the tools needed for remote learning.

The Yazzie plaintiffs filed a motion last month arguing that thousands of at-risk students don’t have the devices or infrastructure necessary for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. They called on the 1st Judicial District Court to order the state to provide internet and computers.

At-risk students in this case are those who are from low-income homes, are English language learners, Native Americans or have a disability.

But lawyers for the defendants – including the state Public Education Department – assert that school districts haven’t shown they’ve taken advantage of funding streams already in place for technology.

“Plaintiffs should first seek to fund education technology under the available options before demanding additional funding from defendants and before seeking redress from this court,” the document said.

The response also says that the state has worked to make sure New Mexico students have technology access by distributing laptops and hot spots and working with internet providers, among other efforts. They also noted that school districts got federal stimulus dollars for this purpose.

Melissa Candelaria, a lawyer representing the Yazzie plaintiffs, said they’ll be responding in court, but “it’s unfortunate that we have to continue to litigate this.”

“Our children need a statewide response that fixes this problem once and for all,” she added.

Another argument in the defendant’s filing is that there isn’t a cure-all solution that would adequately satisfy every district’s technological problem and “plaintiffs’ demands inappropriately shift the duty and burden of the school districts to the PED.”

“It is not within the purview of PED to enhance internet service providers or towers, nor disperse devices,” the filing said. “Again, the solutions for these issues should come from the school districts.”

The lawyers also said schools could use old-school methods of learning, like phone calls and educational packets to do at home, if needed.