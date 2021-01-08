Delivery alert

Lobo women’s dates vs. UNLV rescheduled, moved

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 8:24pm

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s scheduled “home” series next week against UNLV will instead be played in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UNM had planned to host the Rebels at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas, on Wednesday and Friday, but the Lobos’ program was put on pause this week because of two positive COVID-19 test results within its Tier 1 travel party. UNM’s two games at Utah State this week were postponed.

Lobos players and coaches have since been isolating in Logan, Utah, and a combination of travel and scheduling difficulties led to the UNLV series being relocated. The UNM-UNLV games are now set for Friday and Sunday (Jan. 15 and 17), both beginning at 3 p.m. at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion.

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said his team could not have traveled to Canyon until Monday and would not have had adequate time to prepare for a Wednesday/Friday series. The games could not be rescheduled for later in the week because West Texas A&M’s basketball teams have weekend home games scheduled.

