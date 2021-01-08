Utah State embarrasses Lobos again in Lubbock

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Lobos are the problem right now.

While it’s true the three Mountain West opponents the team has faced are three of the top five in the standings, the outcome of the past six league games has been far more determined by the shortcomings, struggles or circumstances of UNM than it has been about the guys sitting on the other bench.

Friday night, the opposing blue jerseys said Utah State on the front and the scoreboard read 82-46 by game’s end at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

It was a sixth-consecutive loss to start MWC play for the Lobos (3-6 overall), all by double figures and by an average margin of defeat of 25.5 points. It also was the second consecutive game that energy and overall effort could be questioned for the team that has been living out of a hotel for the better part of the past six weeks — relocated out of its home state due to a public health order that prohibits it from even practicing as a team in Albuquerque.

“Right now I don’t think this is really about our opponent,” Lobos fourth-year head coach Paul Weir said. “This is more about ourselves. We’ve got to find a way to play hard. We’ve got to find a way to compete. And we’ve got to find the guys that are willing to go out and do that, and are ready physically and mentally to kind of persevere through the situation that we’re in. Because tonight, obviously we showed that maybe some of us aren’t quite ready for that.”

No Lobo players were made available afterward to media for the second consecutive game.

As for that other team, though, USU has been pretty good of late — feasting on the bottom teams in the league (Lobos included).

Utah State (9-3, 6-0 MWC) had two players finish with double-doubles, outrebounded the Lobos 53-22 and has beaten, two times apiece, San Jose State, Air Force and UNM by an average of 33.5 points per game.

Neemias Queta, Utah State’s 7-foot junior center, had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, and starting forward Justin Bean added 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Aggies, shot 50.8% and assisted on 20 of their field goals.

UNM shot 31.1% (19-of-61), had eight assists and 14 turnovers.

The Lobos hit just 3-of-22 shots to open the game and trailed Utah State 16-2 in the first six minutes. UNM was down by 27 (45-18) by halftime.

Just one Lobo — senior Makuach Maluach (13 points) — reached double figures. His four fellow starters — Isaiah Marin, Saquan Singleton, Rod Brown and Bayron Matos — combined for six points on 3-of-18 shooting, leading to a second half that again looked like auditions for playing time.

Weir started four freshmen to open the second half. One of them, point guard Nolan Dorsey, scored his first college points and finished with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, hit a 3-pointer and grabbed two rebounds in 15 minutes.

“We’ve just got to find the guys that are ready to go compete,” Weir said. “It could be UNLV (the Lobos’ next opponent Jan. 16 and 18 in Nevada), it could be Boise State, it could be — it doesn’t really matter right now. It’s more about our product because our product right now is nowhere near where it needs to be to compete in this conference.”

Often with Dorsey on the court, the Lobos did trim that 27-point halftime deficit to 16 a few times and it trailed 67-40 on a Maluach 3-pointer with 5:23 left in the game. But Utah State went on a quick 6-0 run after that and closed the game on a 9-0 run, holding its largest lead of the game as the clock expired.

WHAT’S NEXT? Weir said after Wednesday’s loss to Utah State his team had been in a funk since Monday when he informed them they wouldn’t be going home to Albuquerque after Friday’s game and would instead stay in Lubbock until next week’s series at UNLV. That apparently changed.

While the Lobos must stay at home due to the state-mandated travel quarantine when they get there, the plan now if for the team to bus back to Albuquerque on Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Utah State 82, New Mexico 46

UP NEXT: Jan. 16 and 18 at UNLV