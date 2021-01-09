.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

After 16 years of teaching in Albuquerque public and charter schools, this year I found a position running a pod school. What is a pod school? For us, it is a place where families bring their children and the pod school teacher helps them get to all of their online meetings and complete all of their assigned work while their parents work.

I work with nine children from five families. They attend four different APS schools, with eight different teachers in grades kinder, second and third. I am worried for these kids. And for all kids across Albuquerque and New Mexico.

Our days are filled with meetings and assignments – both online and offline. Some of the children in my care are struggling with the current school format.

At the start of the year, we were hopeful that kids would be back in school with their teachers within a month, but that time came and went with no return to in-person schooling. Given the current COVID-19 data and the fact that APS does not seem ready with appropriate sanitizing practices and equipment, it is doubtful that students will return in January as is currently anticipated.

In the spring of 2020, when schools were initially shut down, the word “grace” was used a lot. I first heard it when in a virtual meeting with a representative of New Mexico’s Public Education Department. She was sharing her proposed plan for how to handle the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and mentioned that we all needed to treat one another with grace as we worked through this unprecedented time.

However, when we returned to school this year, this sentiment seems to have fallen to the wayside. There is great concern from educators and families alike about students “falling behind.” The only thing that students might be falling behind are arbitrary benchmarks that we educators have created. If everyone is in the same boat, is it considered “behind?”

Most of the teachers I am in contact with are doing everything they can to keep students engaged and to work with students and families as best they can. But they are working within the structure and expectations put forth by school, district and state leadership. It is time for administrators, board members and NMPED to start offering grace to teachers, students and families again.

Keep meetings short, sweet and few. Five or six meetings a day is too much for young kids. Meetings that last 45-90 minutes are too long. … Meetings for young kids should be no more than 20 minutes within any given hour and should never be back-to-back. Between two and four meetings per day is adequate. More small group meetings and fewer whole group meetings would benefit everyone.

Post work once a day or once a week. The adults who are helping their students likely have many other responsibilities like their jobs or taking care of other children. … Posting everything at the beginning of the week is even better. It allows families to work ahead a bit if they know one of their days is going to be too hectic to get much work done. Post only necessary work and clearly label everything else as optional.

Stop saying “this is what would happen if we were in school right now.” We. Are. Not. In. School.

Make special classes optional or based on attendance only. … Make these classes fun and engaging without rigorous grading expectations.

Put a halt on all teacher evaluations. If the teachers are still working in the profession, they get a giant gold star for this year. …

It’s time to brainstorm how to provide flexibility so everyone can feel more successful.