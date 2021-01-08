Delivery alert

Woman killed in SE ABQ shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, January 8th, 2021 at 11:09pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman is dead following a shooting Friday night in a Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 1800 block of Buena Vista SE, just north of Gibson.

“Officers arrived and discovered a female mortally wounded,” he said. “No one is currently in custody. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation.”

