Woman killed in SE ABQ shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman is dead following a shooting Friday night in a Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 1800 block of Buena Vista SE, just north of Gibson.

“Officers arrived and discovered a female mortally wounded,” he said. “No one is currently in custody. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................