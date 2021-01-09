Bob Christ NFL forecast: Wild-card round has thrown bettors a curve lately

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

For the first time in NFL history wild-card weekend will have six games instead of four, and for the third time will have a team with a losing record play host in a postseason game.

Curiously, since 2013, division-winning home teams this round have gone only 12-16 straight up vs. the wild cards, including a 4-0 mark in 2016. Even more startling is that over the past three seasons, those home squads are 1-11 against the spread.

Three of the teams playing this weekend – Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cleveland – represent the AFC North. It’s the third time the past decade this division produced two wild cards. The other five divisions have done so a total of twice.

Weather-wise, there sadly is no precipitation in the forecast as of early Saturday morning, and only in Buffalo is there a forecast for freezing temperatures (28 degrees).

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

On the futures board at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Washington holds steady as the longest shot to win the Super Bowl at 100-1, the same number it had to open the season. Kansas City, which has a first-round bye, is the heavy pick at 7-4.

Now for a look at the weekend’s games with some off-the-radar facts and trends thrown in. The odds are provided by the SuperBook.

SATURDAY

Indianapolis Colts (11-5) at Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Time: 11:05 a.m.

Line: Bills by 6

Facts: Buffalo QB Josh Allen, who led the team to an AFC-high 501 points this season, has to be concerned about the health of his two favorite targets. NFL receiving leader Stefon Diggs (oblique) and slot receiver Cole Beasley (knee) are questionable. … The Colts can thank the Bills for being in the playoffs, for they were only able to squeeze in as a seventh seed after Buffalo knocked off Miami last week 56-26. … This almost never happens: For the third time this year, Buffalo will be operating on short rest in back-to-back games. … Allen had his best four games in 2020 against teams ranked in the top 11 in defensive passer rating. Indy’s is 12th.

Analysis: Indianapolis, coached by longtime Buffalo backup QB Frank Reich, unleashed a doozie of a running game last week when rookie Jonathan Taylor gashed Jacksonville for a franchise high 253 yards. And stopping the run is probably the Bills’ greatest weakness. In their three losses, the enemy averaged 216.7 yards on the ground. If Colts All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner (questionable, ankle) is able to join another All-Pro, LB Darius Leonard, Allen and his guys might be in for more than they bargained for.

Forecast: Colts 27, Bills 23

LA Rams (10-6) at Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Time: 2:40 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 3

Facts: All eyes will be on who plays QB for the Rams – Jared Goff, who is recovering from last week’s right thumb surgery, or backup John Wolford, who made his first start last week in an 18-7 playoff-clinching win over the Arizona. … Seattle hit the 30-point mark in seven of its first eight games behind QB Russell Wilson and WR DK Metcalf, but only once since. But thanks to an improving defense, the Seahawks still went 6-1 down the stretch. … LA gets a boost along the offensive line with the return of two-time All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth. He shredded a knee eight weeks ago in a 23-16 home win vs. Seattle. … For the first time in Seahawks history, they didn’t have a TD on a kick/defensive score this season. In 1998, they had a record 13.

Analysis: Sure, the Rams have the league’s top-rated defense, but will it be able to carry the team as it did the past two weeks when LA didn’t have an offensive TD? The Rams’ running game was highly ineffective last week, going 0-for-3 on first-and-goal possessions and top RB Cam Akers got only 34 yards on 21 carries a week after sitting out with an ankle injury. Ugh! Plus, Goff didn’t sound so convincing this week when he said his thumb is coming along nicely. In fact, his pants then caught on fire. Thus, if Seattle can give Wilson a little protection, he should be able to outperform either Rams QB.

Forecast: Seahawks 26, Rams 14

Tampa Bay Bucs (11-5) at Washington Football Team (7-9)

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Line: Bucs by 8

Facts: Washington will be trying to become the fifth team in league history to go from worst to first in its division and promptly win a Super Bowl, last done by NFC East rival Philadelphia three years ago. … Football Team QB Alex Smith, who’s won five in a row as a starter, has been perpetually “questionable” since injuring a calf in Week 15. If he can’t go, late-season pickup Taylor Heinicke will hand off his clipboard. TB has no such issue, with QB Tom Brady ready to make his 42nd playoff start, but first on a wild-card team. … In Washington’s 16 games, they faced a team that wound up with 10-plus losses 10 times, the most by any postseason team since Jacksonville also faced 10 in 2005.

Analysis: This is the seventh wild-card matchup in history pitting a visiting team with four more wins than the home squad. But the team with the poorer record has gone 5-1 (5-0-1 ATS), so Washington shouldn’t be written off. Especially if Smith gets the start. But Football Team should have trouble in the ground game against the the Bucs’ league-best run defense (3.6 a carry), which likely will put Smith in the crosshairs of the pass rush and not having the capability to escape. Maybe Washington should be written off after all. Forecast: Bucs 28, Football Team 14

SUNDAY

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Time: 11:05 a.m.

Line: Ravens by 3.5

Facts: AFC South champ Tennessee and Washington are the first home underdogs in this round since 2015, when all four host squads were pegged to lose. And all of them did. The last home dog to win during wild-card weekend was Denver in 2011, when the Tim Tebow-led Broncos won 29-23 in OT over Pittsburgh, which was an 8-point pick. … This will be a battle between teams that rank 1-2 atop the rushing chart, with the Ravens No. 1. Both defenses, though, are far from the top in stopping the run, with Baltimore allowing 4.6 a carry and Tennessee 4.5. … Titans RB Derrick Henry, who had 195 yards in a 20-12 playoff win at Baltimore last year, had 250 last week on a league season-high 34 carries to surpass 2,000 yards.

Analysis: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has to be feeling the pressure after the Ravens suffered two hugely disappointing home playoff defeats the past two seasons, including their 20-12 loss to Tennessee last year despite coming off a bye and the Titans playing the week before. In 39 career starts, Jackson has led Baltimore to 20-plus points in 36 of 37 regular-season games, but in the playoffs only 17 and 12. But going against a Tennessee defense that ranks 28th and had only 19 sacks, things should turn out better for the third-year QB. He’ll surely be assisted by a ground game, led by J.K. Dobbins, that totaled 404 yards last week in Cincinnati, just 22 off the NFL record set 86 years ago.

Forecast: Ravens 35, Titans 24

Chicago Bears (8-8) at New Orleans Saints (12-4)

Time: 2:40 p.m.

Line: Saints by 10

Facts: The Saints are the heaviest favorite this weekend, but 10 years ago in the wild-card round they were a 10-point pick at Seattle and lost to Marshawn Lynch and Co., 41-36. … Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky is indeed 6-3 as a starter this year, but in a Week 3 comeback win over Atlanta it was backup Nick Foles to the rescue. … New Orleans has hopes RB Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for COVID last week, will be allowed to play. N.O. also is looking forward to the return of WR Michael Thomas (ankle), who’s been on the injured list the past three weeks. … Chicago has a 1-6 record vs. teams in the postseason, the worst for a playoff team since the Lions were 0-5 in the 2015 tournament.

Analysis: Only a 10-point spread? While it appears New Orleans will have its Dynamic Trio of QB Drew Brees, Kamara and Thomas together for the first time since Week 10, news from Chicago’s infirmary isn’t so bright. LB Roquan Smith, the team’s leading tackler, is questionable (elbow). As is second-leading receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle). And leading receiver Allen Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue. And the secondary is full of nicks, too. If the Saints keep a close eye on RB David Montgomery (1,070 yards), little should be expected from the Bears.

Forecast: Saints 30, Bears 10

Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Line: Steelers by 6

Facts: Because of COVID issues, not only will the Browns be without several key performers, but also without head coach Kevin Stefanski and five assistants. And it wasn’t until late Friday the team got in its first practice of the week. Special teams boss Mike Priefer will be in charge. … Last week, Browns QB Baker Mayfield led the team to its first playoff berth in 18 seasons in a 24-22 home win over a purposely short-handed Pittsburgh. Earlier in the year, though, he had his worst game of the season (54.9 rating) in a 38-7 loss at Pittsburgh and was yanked. … Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start to the season was watered down thanks to a schedule that included seven games against foes who wound up with 10-plus losses.

Analysis: Last week, even though the Steelers left behind sack champ TJ Watt (15) and DT Cam Heyward, Mayfield was sacked four times by a team that led the league in QB drops. And with Cleveland without Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio this week (COVID), that only makes the forecast worse. Also, the Browns will be minus DE Olivier Vernon, who was second on the team with nine sacks. That’s good news for well-rest Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. To compound matters for the Browns, they’ll be trying to win with an absentee rookie coach and a QB making his first playoff appearance. That’s been a bad combination the past decade, with such teams going 0-6 (0-5-1 ATS).

Forecast: Steelers 35, Browns 17

Last week: 7-8-1 against the spread; 12-4 straight up

Season total: 59-63-1 ATS; 89-40-1 SU