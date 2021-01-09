Woman killed during possible domestic dispute

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot in the head during an alleged fight with her boyfriend Friday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said no arrests have been made or charges filed.

He said the woman’s son was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury.

Gallegos said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 1800 block of Buena Vista SE, just north of Gibson.

“Upon arriving on scene officers found a female deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head,” he said. “Evidence on scene indicates the female was in an altercation with her boyfriend at the time.”

