State records 1,507 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico tallied an additional 1,507 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths from the virus in an update Saturday afternoon.

The numbers continued an upward trend of daily cases over the past two weeks after they dropped close to 1,000 on Jan. 1 for the first time since the beginning of November.

Meanwhile, the deaths have gone up and down, wavering between record highs since hitting a peak of 35 cases a day in mid-December.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a Governor’s Office spokeswoman, said eight of the 22 most recent deaths involved underlying conditions

The majority of those deceased were from Bernalillo, Chaves and McKinley counties and ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s.

Most of the new cases came from Bernalillo, Doña Ana, San Juan and Santa Fe counties with 374, 163, 118 and 108, respectively.

Sackett said there are 696 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

As of today, she said 76,801 virus cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.