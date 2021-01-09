Sports Speak Up! Love for Lasorda, but not for free-falling Lobo hoops

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

I WORKED AT the concession stand at the Sports Stadium in the summer of 1972. I was a teenager and would come in early to prep the kitchen, make popcorn, cotton candy and I would make coffee for the Dukes who wanted a pregame cup. I would run home and tell my mom and dad, “Tommy Lasorda talked to me!” “What did he say?” I would reply, Tommy said, “Thanks kid.” To me that was the greatest! RIP Tommy.

— Rudy the Attorney

COULD THIS BE the worst Lobo basketball team of all time? Close, the 1957-58 team was 0-14 in the MSAC and finished 3-21. The current team and coaching staff does not have a clue on how to play the game of basketball.

— North Valley Wally

IMPEACH HIM! Dr. Weir, that is … so he can pursue a career in education, finance or whatever he might actually be good at!

— Frank, South Valley

I DON’T KNOW how you recruit a bunch of basketball players who can’t shoot the ball!

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

— RCK Alumni & fan since 1972

I SEE THE Lobo fans are again all over coach weir. Wrong. There is only one person to blame for this fiasco. Our illustrious governor has dismantled two very good basketball programs, UNM and NMSU. The only state not playing games in its own state. No sports, no bars, limited restaurant use and the numbers of COVID keep going up. …

— J

IT’S BEEN SAID, governor, that keeping athletes restricted to out-of-state hotel rooms for weeks at a time is not healthy. Also not healthy is UNM Sports Properties refusing to have a post-game radio call-in show after each Lobo game for fans to interact. Somebody locate Scott Stiegler. He used to be able to get the phones ringing and emails humming with post-game chatter. And there’s certainly plenty to discuss game-by-game at the moment.

— Lobo Town Resident