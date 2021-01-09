Ex-Lobo back Wiggins helping coach No. 1 Alabama, its Heisman winner

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

There always have been college football players who, by word or deed or both, fairly shout “future coach.”

Rocky Long, while acknowledging it has been almost two decades since Holmon Wiggins last wore New Mexico’s Cherry and Silver, doesn’t remember the former Lobo running back as being one of them.

But, look at Wiggins now.

Monday, when Alabama and Ohio State meet in Miami for the national title, Wiggins will be coaching the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers. That mega-talented group includes Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Beyond Monday, rumor has it that Wiggins will leave Alabama to work for departing Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Long, who was Wiggins’ head coach at UNM from 1998-2001, said he has heard that Wiggins might become the Longhorns’ offensive coordinator.

Of Wiggins’ climb up the college football coaching ladder, Long said in a phone interview, “It makes you feel happy and proud. I feel really happy for him, and proud that we had those kind of people in our program.”

Wiggins, a Southern California product, was part of Long’s first UNM recruiting class in 1998. In Wiggins’ four years in the program, the Lobos went 18-28. But Long describes him, along with many others in those formative seasons, as the broad shoulders that their successors stood upon in going to five bowl games in six years (2002-07).

“We could go through the roster right now, and I’ll tell you every one of (the players from those early years) has been successful doing something,” Long said. “And if they go into the profession you’re in and they have the success that Holmon’s having, I mean, you kind of beat your chest and want everybody to know.”

At UNM, Wiggins was a physical running back who rushed for 1,833 yards during his four seasons and played in the 2001 Blue-Gray Classic all-star game.

Though not exceptionally fast, he also excelled as a punt returner; his 77-yard return against New Mexico State in 2000 was essentially the game-winner, though he was tackled at the NMSU 1-yard line; fullback Jarrod Baxter scored on the next play to clinch a 16-13 Lobo victory.

“He had the ability fo make somebody miss in a tight area,” Long said. “That’s why he was a good running back, too. He didn’t necessarily outrun anybody, but he could make the first guy miss. If you make the first guy miss on a punt return, you’ve got a chance for a decent return.”

Long, a former UNM quarterback and head coach who has returned to his alma mater as head coach Danny Gonzales’ defensive coordinator, remembers Wiggins as “quiet. He wasn’t a loud screamer, yeller or talker. He did very little talking, but when he got out on the field he was intense and physically tough.”

Lobos offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier, who was Wiggins’ UNM teammate in 2000-01, doesn’t remember him as all that quiet.

“Coaches get a little bit different perspective on kids,” he said. “But, no, he’s a guy that was fun to be around in the locker room. He loved to cut up, just a good dude.”

Exactly when Wiggins decided he might want to become a coach is unclear, and the Journal was unable to ask him. Alabama coach Nick Saban generally does not allow media access to his assistants, though Sarkisian and Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding have done interviews in advance of Monday’s game.

By 2004, though, it appeared Wiggins’ course was set. That year, he and Lenzmeier both worked for Long as graduate assistants.

One “highlight” from Wiggins’ days as a UNM grad assistant: He was allowed to serve as “head coach” of the Silver team in the 2004 spring scrimmage. At one point, he called for a fake punt from inside his own 20-yard line. Not surprisingly, it failed.

Long was more perplexed than angry.

“You fake a punt inside your 20 on fourth down?” Long told the Journal afterward. “Can we have a call-in show today? I’m gonna call in and ask what the heck he was thinking.”

Not many, it appears, have questioned Wiggins’ football acumen since then.

In 2006, Wiggins was hired as running backs coach at Illinois State. After five years there, he went to Tulsa for one year in the same capacity.

In 2012, hired by coach Justin Fuente at Memphis, Wiggins made the switch to wide receivers.

He went with Fuente to Virginia Tech in 2015, then was hired by Saban last year.

In hindsight, Long – somewhat tongue-in-cheek – found the running backs-to-wide receivers transition surprising.

“Running backs and wide receivers don’t usually get along very well,” he said.

Wiggins, Lenzmeier said, has the ability to get along with anyone and, after 16 years in the profession, coach virtually any position.

“Coach Long gave him the opportunity (as a grad assistant), and … he’s always had the personality,” Lenzmeier said. “You could always kind of tell he could have done it, and obviously he’s really excelled at it.”

In his Heisman acceptance speech, Smith (105 catches, 1,641 yards, 20 touchdowns) thanked Wiggins for “helping me day in and day out, watching film, making me a better player.”

Wiggins, 40, graduated from UNM in 2003. He and his wife, Dominique, have six children.

Monday

CFP Championship, Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Alabama 6 p.m., ESPN, 101.7 FM