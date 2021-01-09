UNM says 5-0 women can re-start again soon

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The UNM women’s basketball team drew a winning hand Friday night – no positive COVID-19 test results.

As a result, the Lobos will try their luck in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week, beginning a relocated two-game series against UNLV. All things being equal, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury will take it.

“We’ve got a long way to go right now,” Bradbury said Saturday. “We’ve got to get our conditioning back before we can even think about UNLV. But I’m glad all the testing came back negative and we can get started again. It’ll be good to get back on the court.”

UNM’s program had been on pause since Monday when two members of its Tier 1 travel party tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lobos’ scheduled series at Utah State was postponed, and players and coaches spent the week isolated in their Logan, Utah hotel.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Neither Bradbury nor any of his players tested positive, and all of the program’s Friday’s tests came back negative.

“They had three consecutive negative PCR tests and will stay quarantined until (Sunday),” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Saturday. “There haven’t been any issues, which is what we expected because the two individuals who tested positive had not spent much time around the team.

“We just wanted to take every precaution before they resumed.”

UNM has not identified the individuals who tested positive, but Nuñez said they no longer have symptoms. Both will remain in Logan until Wednesday and then drive to Las Vegas to rejoin the team if their test results remain negative.

Meanwhile, the Lobos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) will have some extra time to prepare for their matchup against UNLV (4-5, 2-2). The games had been scheduled for Wednesday and Friday as UNM “home” games in Canyon, Texas, but they were rescheduled for Friday and Sunday at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion after New Mexico’s program was put on pause.

Because of the state of New Mexico’s coronavirus restrictions, the Lobos have not been able to play or practice at home this season.

They have practiced at the facilities of NCAA Division II West Texas A&M in Canyon and may yet play Mountain West games there, but the logistics of doing so this week did not make sense, Bradbury said.

“We would have had to play Wednesday and Friday because (West Texas A&M) is playing at home next weekend,” he said. “That didn’t give us enough time to prepare and flights to Las Vegas were a lot less expensive than flights to Amarillo.”

After the UNLV series, the Lobos are scheduled to travel to Phoenix for two games against San Jose State on Jan. 21 and 23. The Spartans are playing “home” games in Phoenix because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

Bradbury said he’s been in contact with Mountain West officials about rescheduling the UNM-Utah State series. New dates could be announced this week.

Friday

Women:

New Mexico 3 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com