Police looking for young runaway in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 8:50pm

Tristan Platero (APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in finding a young boy who left home after an argument with his parents late Friday night.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said 11-year-old Tristan Platero left his home near Wyoming and Spain around midnight and hasn’t been seen since.

“Tristan was upset with his parents due to an argument over rules and discipline and they believe he ran away,” Gallegos said Saturday night. “We need help locating this child. Detectives are concerned about him, especially with the weather tonight.”

Platero is described as four feet nine inches, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Gallegos said anyone who has seen Platero or has any information about the boy’s whereabouts should call the Albuquerque Police Department or Platero’s parents at 505-800-4188 or 505-357-5624.

