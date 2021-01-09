Delivery alert

Multiple people shot in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 9:12pm
Updated: Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 9:56pm

Police investigate after multiple people were shot Saturday night in Southeast Albuquerque. (Matthew Reisen/Albuquerque Journal)

An officer walks out of the La Quinta hotel following a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Albuquerque. (Matthew Reisen/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple people were shot Saturday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the shooting happened in the area of Yale and Gibson SE and involved “multiple scenes.”

Gallegos did not say how many people were shot, if anyone was killed, if there are any suspects at large or give any other details.

Crime scene tape crisscrossed multiple parking lots and police vehicles crowded the streets between the La Quinta hotel and the Waffle House near Gibson and Yale SE. Officers could be seen searching the ground around the La Quinta near a blood trail that ran down the sidewalk.

