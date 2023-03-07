logged_out
March 27, 2023
1
APD reviewed every 2022 police shooting. Here are the ...
ABQnews Seeker
New equipment and training are among ...
New equipment and training are among the actions proposed by the Albuquerque Police leadership group.
March 26, 2023 8:30PM
2
New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus takes on the legacy ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Show Must Go On' will ...
'The Show Must Go On' will open on Friday, March 31, at Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center, and on Saturday, April 1, and ...
March 26, 2023 1:15AM
3
Meteorologists say El Niño typically brings wetter weather to ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the departure of La Niña, ...
With the departure of La Niña, New Mexicans can expect to see lower temperatures and wetter weather in wintertime, a meteorologist said.
March 26, 2023 8:23PM
4
At 41, Holly Holm continues to evolve as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 ...
Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 has signed a six-fight contract extension with the UFC, soundly defeated Yana Santos — a mere kid of ...
March 26, 2023 9:10PM
5
Police: Albuquerque movie theater staff wrestled loaded assault rifle ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man was charged with ...
An Albuquerque man was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection ...
March 26, 2023 5:44PM
6
FBI raid nets 100,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the men arrested "was ...
One of the men arrested "was found to be in possession of an incredible amount of drugs," a motion reads.
March 26, 2023 7:48PM
7
A basketball decision: Josiah Allick opens up on opting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who ...
Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who many assumed would be back for the Lobos, entered the transfer portal. In his own words, he tells ...
March 26, 2023 9:29PM
8
A look at five Public Art Program works near ...
ABQnews Seeker
This is the 45th year of ...
This is the 45th year of the city of Albuquerque's Public Art Program and it has amassed more than 1,000 pieces for the public ...
March 26, 2023 1:15AM
9
After March snowstorms, Ski Santa Fe extends season
ABQnews Seeker
March snowstorms boded well for local ...
March snowstorms boded well for local ski slopes. Ski Santa Fe on Friday announced that they will be extending their season through Sunday, April ...
March 26, 2023 6:44PM
10
Yodice: High-octane starters made All-Metro basketball selections simple
ABQnews Seeker
One final bow to prep basketball ...
One final bow to prep basketball today as the Journal presents its All-Metro selections for the 2022-23 season.
March 25, 2023 10:45PM
