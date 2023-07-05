Q. I have trouble growing HollyHocks. What am I doing wrong? I see them growing in the seams of pavement but can't grow them in my yard! MG., ABQ
A. You don't say if you are planting from seed or purchasing young plants to set in the Spring. So, here goes. I've learned that, if going to grow from seed, you start the seeding indoors about 8 weeks before the last frost. It's recommended that you use really tall pots too. Hollyhocks are really deep rooted creatures so starting in a "shallow' pot won't do in the least. They prefer a well draining potting mix when started by seed too. Try mixing a scant third of sand into two-thirds potting mix to be assured of adequate drainage. You'll want to place two to three seeds in each pot and cover them, barely, with a slight layer of your potting mix. After setting the seed you'll want to offer as much light as possible during germination and keep the top of the starting pots misted so the soil stays just moist, not soggy in the least. Keep the starter pots in a tray and perhaps bi-weekly, add some water to the tray so those pots soak up some water to assist with the soil moistining. Again, don't keep them soggy wet. If the garden gods are with you the seed will germinate and push their deep roots into those tall pots. As soon as the weather cooperates, hopefully after the last frost, you'll aim to plant. If the weather does get chilly, a surprise late frost, after you've planted you'll want to offer protection by covering the babies each night and remembering to uncover each morning until the weather moderates. Now where you plant is one thing you need to plan on. By nature Hollyhocks tend to grow large. Space the seedlings or any bedding plants you purchase with at least two feet between them. Then too you need to make sure the soil in the garden area is deeply turned. A usual 8" deep turning won't make for happy Hollyhocks. Go deep and depending on the "health" of the soil consider adding compost as you turn. Hollyhocks are best known as plants that grow along fences or along the back edge of gardens since they get so tall. I do know from watching them that they grow better if offered a break from the hot sun, especially after two in the afternoon. Yes, they'll do well with full morning sun and wouldn't be adverse to late afternoon sun, but would appreciate a break from the hot midday sun. Next if you are a consistent "over-head" waterer you need to stop doing that. Hollyhocks are prone to a disease called "rust" which is more preve;ant on plants that are consistently watered from above. Get in the habit of allowing a hose to wet the ground. or use a soaker hose draped thoughtfully through the area. Then too, remember that hollyhocks will not grow their best if kept really wet. Deep, relatively infrequent watering will keep them healthier. You can plant the hollyhock from seed directly into the garden too. The "secret" is again to not plant them too deep. Scratch a fairly shallow spot and set two or three seeds there.Scrape the soil to cover, not bury, and keep those spots dampened. If you choose planting directly from seed a week or two after the last frost would be best. Hollyhocks aren't difficult unless you "overtend" them. So, determine if the spot you are offering is a good one, start seedlings next year to set out, consider direct seeding keeping in mind that the seed isn't planted too deep or purchase up & growing plants early next growing season! You can grow hollyhocks in this area and have great success as long as the places chosen and care you offer is appropriate!