Q. " My neighbor discovered a fragile-looking vine creeping upon an old trellis. The trumpet (blooms) haven't much scent but they are a very unusual bright yellow. We were told the name of the vine was 'Lonicera- sempervirens- "John Clayton"'. What can you tell us about this volunteer? D.B. & P.S., Abq.
A. I wish all of the queries forwarded to me were this easy! The answer to your question is located in the botanical name you've furnished! Lonicera is the family name of honeysuckle. It's a big family with lots of subsets within it! In my Western Garden Book, I went to Lonicera. Then scrolled down to "sempervirens''. That leads you to the definition of 'Trumpet Honeysuckle". The definition equals a semi-evergreen to evergreen twining vine that tends to grow "shrubby" if not offered support, like the trellis you say the plant is employing in its growing world. The variety sempervirens 'zones' really well here and should continue to grow with only a modicum of care. Granted it will perform best and continue to grow and bloom when offered consistent waterings. Know too that this creature isn't to be confused with the Trumpet Vine. They are in a different family altogether okay? I'm curious as to how you came upon the complete botanical name of this creature and have never had the pleasure of seeing one growing. The bloom shown by the hand drawn picture shows a lovely bright yellow flower with the pistils & stamens protruding for each blossom end just like a typical honeysuckle. You say it's not very scented, but offering that brilliant yellow color to the bloom, I'm confident that bees, bumbles, yellow jackets, and even the occasional hummingbird investigate the flowers often. They certainly can 'smell' the honeysuckle easily! So that's a good thing for any feeding-pollinating insect or bird! Even more curious, I did a search online for this creature. I did find it listed and available for sale from several growers in the U.S. . Although listed as 'out of stock', our own High Country Gardens does offer quite a bit of info about this charmer and maybe that is where your neighbor found, ordered, and planted this lovely plant. You did use the word 'volunteer' but it sure sounds like to me that it was planted thoughtfully. The Lonicera sempervirens is defined to make 'fruit', being a scarlet color when the blooms are spent so if it is a volunteer, perhaps a bird dropped the seed in the most convenient of spots and voila', your neighbor was given a treat in her gardens. You don't say how big the plant is but know that you could propagate it if allowed. You'd want to lay down one of the stems along the ground. Be sure that the laindown stem is still going to be in a place where it'll get water. Once you've gotten a longish stem to lay down, cleanly pinch off a set of leaves just to the stem. Make sure the stem stays uninjured. Then as soon as you pinch off the leaves dust that spot with rooting powder, then lay the stem on the ground and mound up dampened soil to completely encase the dusted spot on the stem. You do want to leave a length of the stem still wearing leaves above ground so it can continue to grow as usual. I would too create 'hairpins' out of wire to hold the buried pinched-dusted stem below ground as a stabilizing factor too. you don't want the buried stem to wiggle up out of the soil. Now, if the fates are with you, several weeks later, not before the end of September, (if you try to propagate very soon), you cut the buried stem away from the 'mother' plant. Try to not dislodge any soil encasing any rooting that the plant has produced at the pinch spot and plant that kit & kaboodle into a new home. You will need to remember to water the newbie throughout the winter months to offer insulation but again if all goes well, the youngster should grow next year. One caution, I'm not sure if the "John Clayton '' is a patented variety so propagating it is not allowed legally for several years. I hope some of the mystery about the 'John Clayton' has been answered and if you want to invest in one for your gardens they can be found! Happy Diggin' in!