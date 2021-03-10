.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Remember your first official job? The anxiety the night before the interview, the thrill of being offered the job, the awkwardness of the uniform or clothes? The pride you had cashing your first paycheck? What you earned?

Well-intentioned bills with horrible collateral consequences are moving through the Legislature that would rob many high school students and disabled folks of that first-job experience and a chance to enter the workforce.

Senate Bill 35 sailed through the chamber last month and is now in the House. It would scrap an allowable lower minimum wage for high schoolers, a “training wage.” While the statewide minimum wage is currently $10.50 an hour, the training wage is $8.50 for high school students.

Backers of SB 35 say a training wage is unfair and shouldn’t have been created in 2019. They fail to understand the basic economic question employers face when it comes to taking a chance on someone with zero experience but an eagerness to learn versus an experienced known entity. Raising the minimum wage for high schoolers would mean fewer of them having job opportunities.

It’s tough enough already for high school students with little work experience to land a job, and it’s been even tougher during the pandemic with much of the service sector – theaters, restaurants and entertainment venues – closed for months. Employers willing to take a chance on hiring a high schooler should be encouraged with a training wage. Even fewer employers will take that leap of faith in hiring an inexperienced teen as the state’s minimum wage increases to $12 per hour by 2023.

And then there’s House Bill 214, touted as fighting discrimination against the disabled. It would do the opposite by putting people out of work.

CARC Inc. in Carlsbad is mentioned in the bill’s fiscal impact report as having a certificate to pay employees less than minimum wage. Critics who say the wage allows employers to take advantage haven’t seen how CARC, which started as a few families trying to care for their disabled children, now offers work opportunities (horticultural, dining hall, document destruction, pecan processing and more) for more than 100 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a goal of developing work behaviors needed to function independently and succeed in community employment.

Why end success stories like these? Don’t lawmakers understand that employers likely will not hire individuals who need extra guidance and have limited productivity if they can’t receive a certificate under the federal Fair Labor Standards Acts that permits subminimum wages for people with disabilities? A 1986 amendment to the 1938 federal law authorizes subminimum wages for those whose earning or productive capacity is impaired by “age, physical or mental deficiency, or injury.”

Bill co-sponsor Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, says more than 400 New Mexicans with disabilities were paid below minimum wage in 2018. Would she prefer they had no job at all? According to the FIR, “New Mexico ranks 43rd in the nation in employment for people with disabilities.” Is taking away our few jobs, earnings, social interaction, peer groups and sense of accomplishment Rubio’s idea of social justice? The subminimum wage ensures it makes financial and moral sense to employ folks with disabilities. Ending that’s a real possibility if employers have to pay differently abled folks $10.50, $12 or $15 an hour.

Enacting HB 214, which cleared the House, would rob hundreds of disabled New Mexicans of the dignity of employment, relegating them to seclusion and isolation. It is a terrible bill that must die in the Senate.

Anyone who votes for SB 35 or HB 214 should be ready to explain to high schoolers and disabled individuals why it’s a win to rob them of the milestone of their first job.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.