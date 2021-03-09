Juniper pollen count up, but at seasonal norms

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Do you wake up in the morning with a runny nose, sneezing and itchy or watery eyes?

It could be a garden variety cold, but just as likely, maybe more so, it’s the juniper pollen.

According to measurements taken Tuesday, juniper pollen was listed as high, said Dan Gates, senior environmental health specialist with the Environmental Health Department’s air quality programs.

“We have switched the type of equipment we use, so our readings now are typically higher than they have been in the past, but that doesn’t mean there is more pollen – it just means the type of equipment we use is counting more of it,” he said.

In fact, Gates said, in terms of the high juniper pollen count, “this season is not very much different than in past years, and there’s not been a lot of variation over the past 10-20 years.”

Low temperatures, dry air and a bit of a breeze create the perfect environment for the distribution of pollen, he said.

The pollen count is determined to be low, medium or high by the number of grains per cubic meter of air sampled. The high ranges from 80 to 1,500 grains. On Tuesday, the juniper count was 1,045 on the east side and 1,454 on the West Side.

Also listed as high was elm pollen, which is generally higher on the east side, where most of the city’s elms trees are located, though still significant on the West Side.

Present, but categorized as “moderate,” was maple pollen, Gates said.

“We typically see juniper and elm in the high category at this time of the year, but a lot depends on the weather,” he said. “Rain or snow would knock the pollen out of the air, but it doesn’t mean the pollen wasn’t produced, only that it has been reduced by the weather.”

High juniper pollen counts will likely be with us for the next four weeks, even as elm and maple begin to diminish, Gates said. “Then, we’ll start to see pine, ash and mulberry when it gets warmer. “As summer starts to come into play, we’ll see the chenopods, a family of plants that include Russian thistle, four wing saltbush and amaranth,” also called pigweed.

Gates said it is important to remember that the low, medium and high pollen count numbers “are not health-based designators,” and are instead numerical differentiations to determine concentrations of airborne pollens. Whether a person is allergic to a specific type of pollen and to what degree is a matter of individual sensitivity, and the best way to determine that is to be tested by an allergist.