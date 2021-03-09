Former Espanola city councilor faces up to a decade in prison

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – A former Española city councilor faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to possession of a stolen firearm last month, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Española police arrived at a residence on March 21, 2020, to serve a search warrant in a case in which former City Councilor Phillip Chacon was accused of stabbing a man a week earlier. Officers reported hearing a gunshot before seeing Chacon approaching them while carrying several rifles. Chacon dropped the weapons before running inside his house and barricading himself inside for several hours.

One of the weapons was a Mossberg .270 rifle, which was later determined to have been stolen.

Chacon, 39, eventually gave himself up and was later charged with two counts of aggravated battery, negligent use of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Chacon is now in federal custody awaiting sentencing. His attorney did not immediately respond to phone messages Tuesday.

The incident is the same one that got Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan into trouble with the law.

Before Chacon gave himself up, Lujan showed up at the home and allegedly attempted to take over the scene during the standoff with police.

Española Police Chief Roger Jimenez filed a criminal complaint against Lujan, saying that he smelled alcohol on Lujan’s breath as soon as the sheriff arrived on the scene in plainclothes. Jimenez said the sheriff told Española and State Police officers to leave and that he would take care of the matter.

Police video of the incident recorded Lujan saying to officers, “I’m not asking you; I’m telling you.”

Lujan crossed into the “hot zone” inside the police perimeter when he approached Chacon’s home and knocked on the door, urging him to come out. Later that night, he told officers that he had been communicating with Chacon through text messages and that Chacon was no longer at the house.

Lujan had his law enforcement certification suspended in July and is no longer permitted to carry a gun, but he remains sheriff in Rio Arriba County.

The incident last year wasn’t the first time that Lujan is alleged to have attempted to protect Chacon from the law.

In 2017, the sheriff was accused of helping Chacon escape Española police after Chacon was involved in a high-speed chase with police during which he got away. A former Rio Arriba County deputy claims that Lujan afterward went to Chacon’s house and had him gather some belongings before driving away with Chacon in his patrol unit. The deputy said Lujan told him not to tell anyone else.

Lujan was charged with harboring or aiding a felon and bribery of a witness in the case, which is still pending.